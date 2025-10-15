World Cup 2026 (Q): the playoff matchups

At the end of the final qualifying matchday, Gabon, Cameroon, Nigeria and DR Congo secured their places in the 2026 World Cup playoffs, scheduled for November in Morocco. Check out the full schedule of this mini-tournament.

The four African nations qualified for the 2026 World Cup playoffs are now known. Gabon, Cameroon, Nigeria and DR Congo confirmed their participation following the final matchday on Tuesday evening.

Gabon secured its place by finishing second in Group F, thanks to its 2-0 victory over Burundi, while Ivory Coast beat Kenya to retain the top spot in the group. Meanwhile, Cameroon also ensured its qualification by taking second place in Group D, just behind Cape Verde.

Nigeria, buoyed by a big 4-0 win over Benin, made the difference on goal difference, while DR Congo won by the smallest of margins (1-0) against Sudan, to finish as Senegal’s runner-up in Group B. In the playoffs, Nigeria will face Gabon while Cameroon will take on DR Congo. The two winners will meet in the final to determine the winning team of this mini-tournament.

The winner of this African playoff tournament will advance to the intercontinental playoffs, meaning they will still have to play against a team from another confederation in a final phase to secure their spot for the World Cup in the Americas. The final phase of the African qualifiers will be held in Morocco, from 13 to 16 November.

The playoff fixtures

Nigeria – Gabon

Cameroon – DR Congo






