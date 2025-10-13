World Cup 2026 (Q) – South Africa: “We’d need a miracle,” Hugo Broos

Held to a draw by Zimbabwe (0-0), South Africa sees its hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup seriously jeopardized. Coach Hugo Broos admits the situation is now out of his team’s hands.

South Africa failed to make the difference against Zimbabwe (0-0) on Friday night, during the 9th matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The result leaves Bafana Bafana in second place in Group C, two points behind Benin, the solid leader, and just one point ahead of Nigeria, who beat Lesotho (2-1) in Polokwane.

Disappointed after the match, coach Hugo Broos did not hide his pessimism. “Now it’s no longer in our hands,” the Belgian coach admitted. “It’s even more difficult, but not completely lost. We would probably need a miracle. It’s a sad night for us.”

To make matters worse, FIFA recently punished South Africa with a deduction of three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in the match against Lesotho in March. Bafana Bafana will now have to hope for a slip-up from Benin on the final matchday to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.