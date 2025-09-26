World Cup 2026 (Q): several key Super Eagles players uncertain for Nigeria-Benin clash

- Publicité-

Nigeria may have to do without two of its key midfielders for the next 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are both doubtful due to injuries.

Raphael Onyedika left his Club Brugge teammates early on Wednesday night against Westerlo, after just sixteen minutes of play. Suffering from a hamstring issue, the 24-year-old defensive midfielder now has to speed up his recovery if he hopes to retain his place for the Super Eagles’ two decisive matches against Lesotho and Benin.

The situation is equally concerning for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. The Lazio player suffered a muscle injury in the Rome derby lost to AS Roma (0-1) last week. The Nigerian coach may therefore be forced to rethink his midfield plans for these crucial appointments.

Nigeria will face Lesotho and Benin on October 6 and 13 respectively, as part of the 9th and 10th matchdays of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States. After eight matchdays, the Super Eagles are third in Group C, three points behind Benin (2nd) and six behind leaders South Africa.