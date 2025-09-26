BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Africa-Sport image/svg+xml World Cup 2026 (Q): several key Super Eagles players uncertain for Nigeria-Benin clash

World Cup 2026 (Q): several key Super Eagles players uncertain for Nigeria-Benin clash

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Des joueurs du Nigeria et du Bénin@megasports
- Publicité-

Nigeria could be without Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, both injured, for its upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

Nigeria may have to do without two of its key midfielders for the next 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are both doubtful due to injuries.

Raphael Onyedika left his Club Brugge teammates early on Wednesday night against Westerlo, after just sixteen minutes of play. Suffering from a hamstring issue, the 24-year-old defensive midfielder now has to speed up his recovery if he hopes to retain his place for the Super Eagles’ two decisive matches against Lesotho and Benin.

The situation is equally concerning for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. The Lazio player suffered a muscle injury in the Rome derby lost to AS Roma (0-1) last week. The Nigerian coach may therefore be forced to rethink his midfield plans for these crucial appointments.

Nigeria will face Lesotho and Benin on October 6 and 13 respectively, as part of the 9th and 10th matchdays of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States. After eight matchdays, the Super Eagles are third in Group C, three points behind Benin (2nd) and six behind leaders South Africa.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

Benin

Benin: ANDF denies any sale of land parcels and urges vigilance

Cameroon

U-17 Women’s World Cup: Morocco vs. Brazil, Ivory Coast vs. Spain, the full draw

Benin

Ouidah: Three luxury hotels set to be built soon in Avlékété

VIEW ALL FEEDS