World Cup 2026 (Q): Rwanda’s coach promises to torpedo Benin’s plans

Ahead of hosting Benin for their final home match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Adel Amrouche and his men are showing unwavering determination. The Rwandan coach believes in his team’s fighting spirit to stay in contention for qualification.

On the eve of a decisive clash in the race for the 2026 World Cup, Rwandan coach Adel Amrouche expressed his confidence. Amavubi face Benin this Friday, October 10 at Amahoro Stadium, for their last home match in these qualifiers.

With 11 points, Rwanda sits fourth in Group C, three points behind Benin and South Africa, who top the group on 14 points and are separated only by goal difference. A win over the Cheetahs would keep the Rwandans in contention ahead of a tricky trip to South Africa on October 14.

“We’ll do what we can with our means, but we have a combative team. Despite the absences, I have confidence in my players”, Amrouche said at the pre-match press conference. The head-to-head record between the two nations slightly favors Benin, winners five times in ten meetings, against two wins for Rwanda and three draws. A statistical advantage that doesn’t shake Amrouche’s men, determined to overturn the predictions in front of their home crowd. The Cheetahs have been warned!