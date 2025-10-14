World Cup 2026 (Q): Nigeria vs Benin — official lineups

Nigeria hosts Benin this Tuesday from 5:00 PM, as part of the 10th matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The starting elevens for both sides have been released.

Nigeria : Nwabali, Fredrick, Bassey, Ajayi, Zaidu, Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Simon, Adams, Osimhen

https://twitter.com/afrocultur/status/1978110842752078265

Benin XI

1-Marcel DANDJINOU (GK)

3-Tamimou OUOROU

6-Olivier VERDON

13-Mohamed TIJANI

4-Cédric HOUNTONDJI

12-David KIKI

8-Imourane HASSANE

19-Dodo DOKOU

17-Andréas HOUNTONDJI

10-Tosin AIYEGUN

9-Steve MOUNIÉ (C)