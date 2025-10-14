World Cup 2026 (Q): Nigeria vs Benin — official lineups
Nigeria hosts Benin this Tuesday from 5:00 PM, as part of the 10th matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The starting elevens for both sides have been released.
Benin and Nigeria face off this Tuesday in Uyo (5:00 PM, GMT+1), as part of the 10th matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. A decisive encounter for the Cheetahs, who are aiming for a qualifying ticket to the American World Cup. But on the other side, the Nigerians will be playing their final cards. Here are the official lineups for both teams.
Nigeria : Nwabali, Fredrick, Bassey, Ajayi, Zaidu, Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Simon, Adams, Osimhen
Benin XI
1-Marcel DANDJINOU (GK)
3-Tamimou OUOROU
6-Olivier VERDON
13-Mohamed TIJANI
4-Cédric HOUNTONDJI
12-David KIKI
8-Imourane HASSANE
19-Dodo DOKOU
17-Andréas HOUNTONDJI
10-Tosin AIYEGUN
9-Steve MOUNIÉ (C)
