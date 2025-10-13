World Cup 2026 (Q) – Nigeria vs Benin: eight Super Eagles at risk of suspension

The Super Eagles will need to be cautious during their final two qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup. Eight key players of the Nigerian squad face suspension ahead of the decisive clash with Benin.

Head coach Eric Chelle has selected 22 players to face Lesotho on Friday in South Africa, then Benin four days later. But a shadow hangs over Nigeria’s preparations: eight starters are under threat of disciplinary action.

Among them are Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Tolu Arokodare, Stanley Nwabali, Ademola Lookman and Bruno Onyemaechi, all of whom have already been booked in previous matchdays. A new yellow card would automatically rule them out of the next match, in accordance with FIFA regulations, which state that a player suspended twice in separate matches will miss the following game.

Other players such as Jamilu Collins, Sodiq Ismail, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Umar Sadiq are also affected, but were not called up this time. Injured, Osayi-Samuel is ruled out for this international break.

Before this decisive double-header, Nigeria sits third in Group C, behind Benin, surprise leaders, and South Africa. A situation that forces the Super Eagles to go perfect… while avoiding needless fouls.