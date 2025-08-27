World Cup 2026 (Q): Gernot Rohr’s squad list release date revealed

- Publicité-

Benin Cheetahs head coach Gernot Rohr will announce, on August 28, his list of players called up for the 7th and 8th matchdays of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Like other African countries, Benin will return to action in September. The Cheetahs will face Zimbabwe and Lesotho as part of matchdays 7 and 8 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. These are decisive games for the Beninese, who need to take all six points to move closer to qualifying for the final tournament.

Ahead of these two games, the Cheetahs’ head coach, Gernot Rohr, will meet the press on August 28 at the Novotel, starting at 3 p.m. (GMT+1). During this press conference, he is expected to unveil the list of players selected for this window. The Franco-German coach will have the chance to explain his choices.

After six matchdays, Benin is third in Group C with 8 points, level with Rwanda (2nd) and behind the group leaders, South Africa (13 points). Nigeria (4th, 7 points), Lesotho (5th, 6 points), and Zimbabwe (6th, 4 points) round out the group.







