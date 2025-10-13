World Cup 2026 (Q) – Gernot Rohr: “these matches are the most important in Benin’s history”

As two decisive matches against Rwanda and Nigeria approach, Gernot Rohr gauges the historic stakes awaiting Benin. The Franco-German coach hopes to lead the Cheetahs to a first-ever World Cup qualification.

A few hours from a historic turning point, Benin’s coach, Gernot Rohr, called on his players for focus and determination ahead of the final two matchdays of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Cheetahs face Rwanda this Friday, before a crucial trip to Nigeria next Tuesday.

Benin, currently top of Group C, can clinch a historic spot at the World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico if they win both matches. ‘These matches against Rwanda and Nigeria are, in my opinion, the two most important in Benin’s history. The players know it and fully grasp what’s at stake,’ the Franco-German coach said at a press conference.

Rohr, a former Nigeria coach, knows well the pressure of this kind of occasion. He stressed the ‘exceptional magnitude’ of these two fixtures, essential to realize the dream of Benin’s first participation in a World Cup finals.

In June 2024, the Cheetahs already caused a surprise by beating the Super Eagles 2-1, handing Nigeria its only defeat in these qualifiers. The Nigerians, meanwhile, will first face Lesotho on Friday in South Africa, before hosting Benin on Tuesday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, in what promises to be a true group final.