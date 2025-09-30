World Cup 2026 (Q): Gernot Rohr reacts to FIFA’s sanction against South Africa

FIFA docked South Africa three points for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho, a sanction that propels Benin to the top of Group C in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. A “logical” decision praised by Gernot Rohr, who nonetheless regretted that it came “far too late”.

Benin coach Gernot Rohr called FIFA’s decision to dock South Africa three points for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho in March “logical” but “too late”.

This sanction, together with three goals awarded to the Crocodiles, shakes up the standings in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers: Benin takes the lead with 14 points, level with South Africa but with a better goal difference.

“FIFA should have acted sooner, not six months later “, Rohr lamented on the air of Brila FM, while stressing the difficulty of the remaining schedule: two perilous away trips to Rwanda and Nigeria. The Bafana Bafana, meanwhile, will have the advantage of finishing at home, also benefiting from the fact that Lesotho and Zimbabwe play their matches “at home” in South Africa.

“We will remain humble, but our goal is clear: clinch qualification “, concluded the Franco-German coach. See you in mid-October for the finale.



