World Cup 2026 (Q): Gernot Rohr again calls on FIFA over the South Africa case

Benin’s coach, Gernot Rohr, again called on FIFA to quickly rule on the eligibility case concerning South African Teboho Mokoena, who was used despite a suspension during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder had played in the March match against Lesotho even though he should have served a one-match suspension for accumulation of yellow cards. A situation that could result in a three-point deduction for South Africa.

Asked after the Guépards’ comprehensive 4-0 win over Lesotho, Rohr stressed the importance of this decision in the fight for qualification: “If everything goes well, today we are level on points with South Africa, which should lose three points according to the rules. I don’t understand why FIFA hasn’t made a decision yet, but the rules are very clear. In that case we’d be level and everything would still be possible”, he said, in remarks reported by DB Medias.

For now, South Africa tops Group C with 17 points, while Benin follows with 14. Nigeria, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Lesotho complete the group.