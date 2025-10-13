Niger

World Cup 2026 (Q): Egypt qualified, Ghana almost there, all Wednesday’s results

Comfortable 5-0 winners over the Central African Republic, Ghana took a big step toward the 2026 World Cup. The Black Stars need only one point on the final matchday to confirm their qualification, while Egypt has already punched their ticket thanks to a win over Djibouti.

By Romaric Déguénon SOCCER
The Black Stars made a decisive step toward the 2026 World Cup by thrashing the Central African Republic 5-0 on Wednesday night. A clear, controlled victory that puts them on the doorstep of the global event. Buoyed by regained team cohesion, Otto Addo’s men ran riot in Kumasi against a visibly limited side.

Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring in the 20th minute, heading in a corner perfectly delivered by Mohammed Kudus. After the break, Thomas Partey doubled the lead before Alexander Djiku, Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana added to the tally, sealing a resounding victory.

Thanks to this win, the Black Stars remain top of Group I with a three-point lead over Madagascar and a significantly better goal difference. A single draw on the final matchday will be enough for them to clinch their ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Egypt have secured their spot in the competition. The Pharaohs defeated Djibouti 3-0, with a brace from Mohamed Salah. With a five-point lead over Burkina Faso, who beat Sierra Leone (1-0), the Egyptians are already guaranteed to take part in next summer’s big event.

All results of the matches played on Wednesday:

Group A :

Djibouti 0 – 3 Egypt: Adel (8′), Salah (14′, 84′)

Sierra Leone 0 – 1 Burkina Faso: Zougrana (43′)

Group I :

Central African Republic 0 – 5 Ghana: Salisu (21′), Partey (52′), Djiku (69′), Ayew (72′), Sulemana (87′)

Comoros 1 – 2 Madagascar: Said (82′); Couturier (11′), Raheriniaina (73′)

Chad 0 – 2 Mali: Doumbia (19′, 74′)

