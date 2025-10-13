World Cup 2026 (Q): Benin beats Rwanda, Nigeria dominates Lesotho

With a second-half goal from Tosin Aiyegun, Benin beat Rwanda 1-0 on Friday in 2026 World Cup qualifying. In South Africa, Nigeria got the better of Lesotho 2-1.

Mission accomplished for Benin. Traveling to Rwanda on Friday for the 9th matchday of 2026 World Cup qualifying, the Cheetahs won 1-0 against Amavubi. The only goal of the match was scored in the second half by striker Tosin Aiyegun (80th). A valuable victory that keeps the Beninese top of Group C, ahead of South Africa, who were held goalless by Zimbabwe (0-0).

In the other match in the group, Nigeria got the better of Lesotho. Facing the Crocodiles in a decisive game, the Super Eagles won 2-1. William Troost-Ekong and Akor Adams scored Nigeria’s two goals. Hiompho Kalake pulled one back for Lesotho. With this win, Nigeria move to within one point of Bafana Bafana in second place. Eric Chelle’s men will try to snatch qualification on the final matchday against the Beninese next Tuesday.