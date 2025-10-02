World Cup 2026 (Q): Algeria’s squad includes Luca Zidane

Algeria’s squad for the October camp has been announced. Luca Zidane, the son of Zinedine Zidane, is part of the group.

Algeria has two African fixtures in October. The Fennecs will face Somalia (October 9) and Uganda (October 14) as part of the 9th and 10th matchdays of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. For these two matches, coach Vladimir Petkovic unveiled the list of selected players this Thursday.

Among them is Luca Zidane, who earns his first call-up with the Fennecs. The former French youth international joins the goalkeepers alongside Guendouz and Benbot, with whom he will compete. In defense, Petkovic has notably called on experienced players such as Ramy Bensebaïni and Aïssa Mandi. Also noted are the returns of Badreddine Bouanani, Adam Zorgane and Amine Chiakha.

Algeria’s squad: