World Cup 2026: free bet Japan – Sweden, make your prediction.

Six hours before the kickoff of Japan – Sweden, Bénin Web TV highlights its free bet for the 2026 World Cup. Readers can submit their predictions, choose the winner or a draw, and attempt to guess the exact score before automatic closure at kickoff.

The match is scheduled for 06/26/2026 00:00 at AT&T Stadium. The principle is simple: no money deposit, no financial gain, just a ranking of predictions among readers.

Japan Upcoming 00:00 AT&T Stadium Sweden Sweden

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Points will be awarded after the confirmation of the final score: 50 points for the exact score, 20 points for the correct result, with a goal difference bonus where applicable.