Education: the ministry orders the immediate reimbursement of the 50 FCFA collected from students for the EducMaster platform.

The Ministry of Maternal and Primary Education (MEMP) has just slammed its fist on the table regarding the clandestine collection of funds related to the management of the EducMaster platform.

Through official correspondence N° 176/MEMP/SGM/DRAF/ASS/S dated Wednesday, June 24, 2026, the ministerial authority orders the immediate reimbursement of amounts improperly collected from parents of students.

The official document, bearing the signature of the Secretary General of the ministry, Thomas Simbossa Tchao, targets a practice that has become common in several school districts: the collection of a flat fee of 50 CFA francs per learner, officially justified as a financial contribution intended to support or maintain the EducMaster digital platform.

The MEMP firmly reminds that no ministerial directive authorizes such a fundraising from learners and qualifies this collection as entirely illegal.

By demanding the immediate return of each 50 FCFA coin collected, the educational hierarchy reaffirms its commitment to protecting the purchasing power of households and ensuring free access to state digital services for users of the Beninese school system. A barely veiled warning is thus sent to school directors and district officials who would continue to tolerate these unregulated marginal collections.