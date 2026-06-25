Market: Real Madrid activates the buyout clause of €9 million for Nico Paz.

Real Madrid has decided to activate the buyout option for Nico Paz at 9 million euros, following his successful loan at Como 1907. The Italian club, however, still has an option to permanently sign him but will now have to pay up to 60 million euros to finalize the deal.

Real Madrid has chosen to trigger the buyout option for Nico Paz, set at 9 million euros. The Argentine midfielder played last season for Como 1907 in Serie A, where he stood out with his performances. However, the Lombardy club still has a chance to keep the player permanently. According to information released on Thursday by transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano, Como will now have to pay up to 60 million euros to secure the services of the young midfielder.

On his X account, Romano stated: “Real Madrid has officially informed Como that it is activating the 9 million euro buyout clause for Nico Paz. Nico is returning to the club, and Como has the option to permanently sign him for 60 million euros by Monday. Otherwise, Nico Paz will rejoin the Real Madrid squad next week and will again be available on the market for more than 60 million euros.” This decision confirms Real Madrid’s intent to regain control over one of its most promising young talents, whose value has significantly increased after a successful season in Italy.