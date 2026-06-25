Bèmbèrèkè: 895 recruits of the Republican Police and the Waters and Forests officially join the ranks.

The Military Training Center of Bèmbèrèkè pulsed with the rhythm of a solemn ceremony on Thursday, June 25, 2026. Nearly 900 recruits from the Republican Police and the Water and Forest Corps officially joined the ranks.

Before an audience of high authorities, emotional family members, and friends, the 895 recruits from the classes of 2024 and 2025 of the Water, Forests, and Hunting corps, as well as the 2025 class of the Republican Police, were presented to the national flag.

This significant event marks the official end of their common basic training and seals their sacred commitment to the service of republican security and the protection of the Nation’s environmental heritage.

Presided over by the ministers in charge of the Interior and Public Security as well as National Defense, this celebration gathered the high security hierarchy of the country, notably with the presence of the Chief of Staff of the Beninese Armed Forces and the Director General of the Republican Police.

In his welcome speech, the commander of the center, Lieutenant Colonel Armand Assogbaga, highlighted the highly symbolic nature of this ritual, which signifies a definitive break with civilian life. He reminded the new agents that the presentation to the flag is not merely formality but requires iron discipline, unwavering courage, and absolute loyalty to the homeland.

The highlight of the day remained the official presentation of the national flag, a solemn act that marks the official entry of these young men and women into the great family of defense and security forces. This powerful moment was immediately followed by the ritual of presenting the fourragère. This military attribute rewards months of intense physical and tactical efforts, thus materializing their new status as guardians of the law and shields against current environmental and security threats.