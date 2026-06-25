World Cup 2026: Ecuador’s 4-4-2 against Germany’s 4-2-3-1 at MetLife Stadium

Ecuador face Germany in Group E at the 2026 World Cup on June 25 at MetLife Stadium, with S. Beccacece's 4-4-2 up against Julian Nagelsmann's 4-2-3-1.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

Group E at the 2026 World Cup continues with the clash between Ecuador and Germany on June 25 at 21:00 GMT+1 at MetLife Stadium. This group-stage match pits the South American side, lined up in a 4-4-2, against a German team set up in a 4-2-3-1. The meeting carries major importance for both national teams as they look to strengthen their position in a group where every point counts.

So far, Ecuador have picked up one point thanks to a goalless draw against Curaçao, while Germany have six points from two wins, including a recent 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast. The stakes are clear – Germany, potent in attack with nine goals scored, are aiming to secure early qualification, while Ecuador are looking to return to winning ways on a major world stage.

Both coaching staffs have decided to field their main players. For Ecuador, head coach S. Beccacece is relying on a solid unit with Hugo Galíndez in goal and a defence made up of Jhon Ordoñez, Willem Pacho and Pervis Hincapié. The midfielders, including Jose Yeboah and Moisés Caicedo, will bring their energy in support of the attack led by Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata and Narciso Angulo.

For Germany, Julian Nagelsmann keeps his experienced goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Defensively, Antonio Rüdiger and Jonathan Tah anchor the centre, supported by Josha Kimmich and Dominik Raum on the flanks. The midfield consists of Ante Pavlović and Jamal Musiala, with Kai Havertz and Leroy Sané providing attacking support around Felix Nmecha up front.

Reading Ecuador’s XI

Ecuador are built around a classic 4-4-2 led by S. Beccacece. Hugo Galíndez protects the goal while Alexander Franco completes the midfield. The central defensive pairing is formed by Jhon Ordoñez and Willem Pacho, supported by Pervis Hincapié. The wide midfield roles are taken by Jose Yeboah and Piero Vite. Moisés Caicedo, the key figure in midfield, drives the play with Jose Yeboah. In attack, the experience of Enner Valencia will be crucial, accompanied by Gonzalo Plata and Narciso Angulo, bringing mobility and direct running.

This setup aims for a balance between defensive solidity and quick transitions, driven by a complementary attacking duo capable of exploiting space and crosses supplied by the wide midfielders.

Reading Germany’s XI

For Germany, Julian Nagelsmann sticks with a 4-2-3-1 in which Manuel Neuer remains the source of experience in goal. The defence has a solid base with Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rüdiger in the centre, supported by Kimmich and Raum on the sides. The double pivot is occupied by Pavlović and Nmecha, tasked with ball-winning and distribution.

In attack, the team relies on Jamal Musiala as playmaker, supported by wingers Kai Havertz and Leroy Sané, who are capable of directing attacks into space. Felix Wirtz completes this attacking trio behind the lone selected striker, offering mobility and creativity.

This system allows Germany to vary their attacking phases with quick rotations in midfield and the option to widen the play through the wing-backs to find the attackers in decisive areas.

Starting lineups

Ecuador
Formation4-4-2Head coachS. Beccacece
Starters11
  1. 1 H. Galíndez Goalkeeper
  2. 21 A. Franco Midfielder
  3. 4 J. Ordoñez Defender
  4. 6 W. Pacho Defender
  5. 3 P. Hincapié Defender
  6. 9 J. Yeboah Midfielder
  7. 23 M. Caicedo Midfielder
  8. 15 P. Vite Midfielder
  9. 20 N. Angulo Forward
  10. 19 G. Plata Forward
  11. 13 E. Valencia Forward
Substitutes15
  • 2 F. Torres
  • 7 P. Estupiñán
  • 16 J. Caicedo
  • 12 M. Ramírez
  • 17 A. Preciado
  • 5 J. Alcívar
  • 22 G. Valle
  • 25 J. Porozo
  • 18 D. Castillo
  • 26 Y. Medina
  • 14 A. Minda
  • 24 Jeremy Arévalo
  • 8 A. Valencia
  • 11 K. Rodríguez
  • 10 K. Páez
Germany
Formation4-2-3-1Head coachJ. Nagelsmann
Starters11
  1. 1 M. Neuer Goalkeeper
  2. 6 J. Kimmich Midfielder
  3. 4 J. Tah Defender
  4. 2 A. Rüdiger Defender
  5. 22 D. Raum Defender
  6. 23 F. Nmecha Midfielder
  7. 5 A. Pavlović Midfielder
  8. 19 L. Sané Forward
  9. 10 J. Musiala Midfielder
  10. 17 F. Wirtz Midfielder
  11. 7 K. Havertz Forward
Substitutes13
  • 25 A. Ouédraogo
  • 24 M. Thiaw
  • 9 J. Leweling
  • 11 N. Woltemade
  • 14 M. Beier
  • 16 A. Stiller
  • 3 W. Anton
  • 26 D. Undav
  • 21 A. Nübel
  • 20 N. Amiri
  • 8 L. Goretzka
  • 13 P. Groß
  • 12 O. Baumann
Ecuador
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
Germany
25/06/2026 21:00 Group E
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group E schedule
View full schedule
Group E
Germany
Finished NRG Stadium
Curaçao
Group E
Ivory Coast
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
Ecuador
Group E
Germany
Finished BMO Field
Ivory Coast
Group E
Ecuador
Finished Arrowhead Stadium
Curaçao
Group E
Curaçao
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Ivory Coast
Group E
Ecuador
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
Germany
Group E
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Germany22009276
Ivory Coast21012203
Ecuador201101-11
Curaçao201117-61
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20:55 World Cup 2026: Ecuador’s 4-4-2 against Germany’s 4-2-3-1 at MetLife Stadium