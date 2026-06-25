World Cup 2026: Ecuador’s 4-4-2 against Germany’s 4-2-3-1 at MetLife Stadium

Ecuador face Germany in Group E at the 2026 World Cup on June 25 at MetLife Stadium, with S. Beccacece's 4-4-2 up against Julian Nagelsmann's 4-2-3-1.
Group E at the 2026 World Cup continues with the clash between Ecuador and Germany on June 25 at 21:00 GMT+1 at MetLife Stadium. This group-stage match pits the South American side, lined up in a 4-4-2, against a German team set up in a 4-2-3-1. The meeting carries major importance for both national teams as they look to strengthen their position in a group where every point counts.
So far, Ecuador have picked up one point thanks to a goalless draw against Curaçao, while Germany have six points from two wins, including a recent 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast. The stakes are clear – Germany, potent in attack with nine goals scored, are aiming to secure early qualification, while Ecuador are looking to return to winning ways on a major world stage.
Both coaching staffs have decided to field their main players. For Ecuador, head coach S. Beccacece is relying on a solid unit with Hugo Galíndez in goal and a defence made up of Jhon Ordoñez, Willem Pacho and Pervis Hincapié. The midfielders, including Jose Yeboah and Moisés Caicedo, will bring their energy in support of the attack led by Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata and Narciso Angulo.
For Germany, Julian Nagelsmann keeps his experienced goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Defensively, Antonio Rüdiger and Jonathan Tah anchor the centre, supported by Josha Kimmich and Dominik Raum on the flanks. The midfield consists of Ante Pavlović and Jamal Musiala, with Kai Havertz and Leroy Sané providing attacking support around Felix Nmecha up front.
Reading Ecuador’s XI
Ecuador are built around a classic 4-4-2 led by S. Beccacece. Hugo Galíndez protects the goal while Alexander Franco completes the midfield. The central defensive pairing is formed by Jhon Ordoñez and Willem Pacho, supported by Pervis Hincapié. The wide midfield roles are taken by Jose Yeboah and Piero Vite. Moisés Caicedo, the key figure in midfield, drives the play with Jose Yeboah. In attack, the experience of Enner Valencia will be crucial, accompanied by Gonzalo Plata and Narciso Angulo, bringing mobility and direct running.
This setup aims for a balance between defensive solidity and quick transitions, driven by a complementary attacking duo capable of exploiting space and crosses supplied by the wide midfielders.
Reading Germany’s XI
For Germany, Julian Nagelsmann sticks with a 4-2-3-1 in which Manuel Neuer remains the source of experience in goal. The defence has a solid base with Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rüdiger in the centre, supported by Kimmich and Raum on the sides. The double pivot is occupied by Pavlović and Nmecha, tasked with ball-winning and distribution.
In attack, the team relies on Jamal Musiala as playmaker, supported by wingers Kai Havertz and Leroy Sané, who are capable of directing attacks into space. Felix Wirtz completes this attacking trio behind the lone selected striker, offering mobility and creativity.
This system allows Germany to vary their attacking phases with quick rotations in midfield and the option to widen the play through the wing-backs to find the attackers in decisive areas.
Starting lineups Starters 11
1
H. Galíndez
Goalkeeper
21
A. Franco
Midfielder
4
J. Ordoñez
Defender
6
W. Pacho
Defender
3
P. Hincapié
Defender
9
J. Yeboah
Midfielder
23
M. Caicedo
Midfielder
15
P. Vite
Midfielder
20
N. Angulo
Forward
19
G. Plata
Forward
13
E. Valencia
Forward
Substitutes 15
2
F. Torres
7
P. Estupiñán
16
J. Caicedo
12
M. Ramírez
17
A. Preciado
5
J. Alcívar
22
G. Valle
25
J. Porozo
18
D. Castillo
26
Y. Medina
14
A. Minda
24
Jeremy Arévalo
8
A. Valencia
11
K. Rodríguez
10
K. Páez
Starters 11
1
M. Neuer
Goalkeeper
6
J. Kimmich
Midfielder
4
J. Tah
Defender
2
A. Rüdiger
Defender
22
D. Raum
Defender
23
F. Nmecha
Midfielder
5
A. Pavlović
Midfielder
19
L. Sané
Forward
10
J. Musiala
Midfielder
17
F. Wirtz
Midfielder
7
K. Havertz
Forward
Substitutes 13
25
A. Ouédraogo
24
M. Thiaw
9
J. Leweling
11
N. Woltemade
14
M. Beier
16
A. Stiller
3
W. Anton
26
D. Undav
21
A. Nübel
20
N. Amiri
8
L. Goretzka
13
P. Groß
12
O. Baumann
Ecuador
Upcoming
21:00
MetLife Stadium Germany
25/06/2026 21:00
·
Group E
Fil du match
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
View match details for Germany - Curaçao
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - F. Nmecha 1-0 Allemagne · Passe : F. Wirtz 21' ⚽ But - L. Comenencia 1-1 Curaçao 38' ⚽ But - N. Schlotterbeck 2-1 Allemagne · Passe : N. Brown 45+5' ⚽ But - K. Havertz 3-1 Allemagne 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hansen (remplace J. Antonisse) Curaçao, 46e 47' ⚽ But - J. Musiala 4-1 Allemagne · Passe : J. Kimmich 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Musiala (remplace D. Undav) Allemagne, 64e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Locadia (remplace J. Margaritha) Curaçao, 65e 68' ⚽ But - N. Brown 5-1 Allemagne · Passe : D. Undav 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Tah (remplace A. Rudiger) Allemagne, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Nmecha (remplace L. Goretzka) Allemagne, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Brown (remplace D. Raum) Allemagne, 73e 78' ⚽ But - D. Undav 6-1 Allemagne · Passe : J. Kimmich 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Chong (remplace G. Kastaneer) Curaçao, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Kimmich (remplace W. Anton) Allemagne, 83e 88' ⚽ But - K. Havertz 7-1 Allemagne · Passe : D. Undav
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Manuel Neuer
Goalkeeper
6
Joshua Kimmich
Defender
4
Jonathan Tah
Defender
15
Nico Schlotterbeck
Defender
18
Nathaniel Brown
Defender
23
Felix Nmecha
Midfielder
5
Aleksandar Pavlović
Midfielder
19
Leroy Sané
Midfielder
10
Jamal Musiala
Midfielder
17
Florian Wirtz
Midfielder
7
Kai Havertz
Forward
Substitutes 15
26
Deniz Undav
21
Alexander Nübel
12
Oliver Baumann
22
David Raum
3
Waldemar Anton
2
Antonio Rüdiger
24
Malick Thiaw
9
Jamie Leweling
8
Leon Goretzka
25
Assan Ouédraogo
20
Nadiem Amiri
16
Angelo Stiller
13
Pascal Groß
11
Nick Woltemade
14
Maximilian Beier
Starters 11
1
Eloy Room
Goalkeeper
5
Sherel Constancio Floranus
Defender
23
Riechedly Bazoer
Defender
18
Armando Obispo
Defender
24
Deveron Fonville
Defender
8
Livano Comenencia
Midfielder
10
Leandro Bacuna
Midfielder
7
Juninho Bacuna
Midfielder
21
Tahith Chong
Midfielder
9
Jürgen Locadia
Forward
12
Sontje Hansen
Forward
Substitutes 15
11
Jeremy Antonisse
16
Jearl Margaritha
26
Trevor Iriving Doornbusch
25
Tyrick Bodak
3
Jurien Gaari
20
Joshua Brenet
2
Shurandy Sambo
4
Roshon van Eijma
15
Ar'Jany Martha
14
Kenji Gorré
22
Kevin Felida
13
Tyrese Noslin
6
Godfried Roemeratoe
19
Gervane Kastaneer
17
Brandley Kuwas
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Germany 12 / Curaçao 2 Tirs : Germany 26 / Curaçao 8 Possession : Germany 65% / Curaçao 35% Corners : Germany 8 / Curaçao 1 Fautes : Germany 18 / Curaçao 10 Passes : Germany 630 / Curaçao 336 Precision des passes : Germany 87% / Curaçao 82% xG : Germany 3.90 / Curaçao 0.40
Key players
Deniz Undav (Germany) : note 8.9, 1 but(s), 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Kai Havertz (Germany) : note 8.2, 2 but(s) Nathaniel Brown (Germany) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Joshua Kimmich (Germany) : note 8.2, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Felix Nmecha (Germany) : note 8.6, 1 but(s) Nico Schlotterbeck (Germany) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Jamal Musiala (Germany) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Livano Comenencia (Curaçao) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
14/06/2026 Germany 7-1 Curaçao (World Cup)
14/06
Group E
Germany
Finished
7-1
NRG Stadium Curaçao
View match details for Ivory Coast - Ecuador
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
28' Carton jaune - S. Fofana Côte d'Ivoire, 28e 38' Carton jaune - F. Kessie Côte d'Ivoire, 38e 40' Carton jaune - G. Doue Côte d'Ivoire, 40e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Minda (remplace N. Angulo) Équateur, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Wahi (remplace A. Bonny) Côte d'Ivoire, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Toure (remplace A. Diallo) Côte d'Ivoire, 56e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Yeboah (remplace A. Preciado) Équateur, 62e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Franco (remplace J. Porozo) Équateur, 62e 73' Carton jaune - J. Porozo Équateur, 73e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Pepe (remplace C. Inao Oulai) Côte d'Ivoire, 77e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Fofana (remplace I. Sangare) Côte d'Ivoire, 77e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Valencia (remplace K. Rodriguez) Équateur, 77e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Doue (remplace O. Kossounou) Côte d'Ivoire, 89e 90' ⚽ But - A. Diallo 1-0 Côte d'Ivoire · Passe : W. Singo
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Yahia Fofana
Goalkeeper
17
Guéla Doué
Defender
5
Wilfried Singo
Defender
20
Emmanuel Agbadou
Defender
3
Ghislain Konan
Defender
11
Yan Diomande
Midfielder
8
Franck Kessié
Midfielder
6
Seko Fofana
Midfielder
24
Bazoumana Touré
Midfielder
19
Nicolas Pépé
Forward
12
Elye Wahi
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Mohamed Koné
23
Alban Lafont
13
Christopher Operi
2
Ousmane Diomande
7
Odilon Kossounou
21
Evan Ndicka
18
Ibrahim Sangaré
25
Parfait Guiagon
15
Amad Diallo
10
Simon Adingra
26
Christ Inao Oulaï
4
Jean Michaël Seri
22
Evann Guessand
9
Ange-Yoan Bonny
14
Oumar Diakité
Starters 11
1
Hernán Galíndez
Goalkeeper
21
Alan Franco
Defender
4
Joel Ordóñez
Defender
6
Willian Pacho
Defender
9
John Yeboah
Midfielder
23
Moisés Caicedo
Midfielder
15
Pedro Vite
Midfielder
3
Piero Hincapié
Midfielder
19
Gonzalo Plata
Forward
13
Enner Valencia
Forward
14
Alan Minda
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Gonzalo Valle
12
Moisés Ramírez
26
Yaimar Medina
25
Jackson Porozo
2
Félix Torres
20
Nilson Angulo
10
Kendry Páez
7
Pervis Estupiñán
5
Jordy Alcivar
17
Ángelo Preciado
18
Denil Castillo
16
Jordy Caicedo
8
Anthony Valencia
24
Jeremy Arevalo
11
Kevin Rodriguez
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Ivory Coast 1 / Ecuador 0 Tirs : Ivory Coast 6 / Ecuador 6 Possession : Ivory Coast 45% / Ecuador 55% Corners : Ivory Coast 2 / Ecuador 0 Fautes : Ivory Coast 8 / Ecuador 3 Cartons jaunes : Ivory Coast 3 / Ecuador 0 Passes : Ivory Coast 233 / Ecuador 285 Precision des passes : Ivory Coast 83% / Ecuador 87% xG : Ivory Coast 0.73 / Ecuador 0.54
Key players
Hernán Galíndez (Ecuador) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast) : note 7.2 Pedro Vite (Ecuador) : note 7.2 Guéla Doué (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Alan Franco (Ecuador) : note 7 Emmanuel Agbadou (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9 Enner Valencia (Ecuador) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
15/06
Group E
Ivory Coast
Finished
1-0
Lincoln Financial Field Ecuador
View match details for Germany - Ivory Coast
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
30' ⚽ But - F. Kessie 0-1 Côte d'Ivoire 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Schlotterbeck (remplace A. Rudiger) Allemagne, 46e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Sane (remplace J. Leweling) Allemagne, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Musiala (remplace D. Undav) Allemagne, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Pavlovic (remplace N. Amiri) Allemagne, 60e 68' ⚽ But - D. Undav 1-1 Allemagne · Passe : N. Amiri 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bonny (remplace E. Guessand) Côte d'Ivoire, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sangare (remplace S. Fofana) Côte d'Ivoire, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Diallo (remplace S. Adingra) Côte d'Ivoire, 75e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. Singo (remplace G. Doue) Côte d'Ivoire, 82e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Diomande (remplace N. Pepe) Côte d'Ivoire, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Havertz (remplace L. Goretzka) Allemagne, 85e 90+4' ⚽ But - D. Undav 2-1 Allemagne · Passe : F. Nmecha
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Manuel Neuer
Goalkeeper
6
Joshua Kimmich
Defender
4
Jonathan Tah
Defender
15
Nico Schlotterbeck
Defender
18
Nathaniel Brown
Defender
23
Felix Nmecha
Midfielder
5
Aleksandar Pavlović
Midfielder
19
Leroy Sané
Midfielder
10
Jamal Musiala
Midfielder
17
Florian Wirtz
Midfielder
7
Kai Havertz
Forward
Substitutes 15
21
Alexander Nübel
12
Oliver Baumann
24
Malick Thiaw
3
Waldemar Anton
2
Antonio Rüdiger
22
David Raum
25
Assan Ouédraogo
9
Jamie Leweling
20
Nadiem Amiri
13
Pascal Groß
8
Leon Goretzka
16
Angelo Stiller
14
Maximilian Beier
11
Nick Woltemade
26
Deniz Undav
Starters 11
1
Yahia Fofana
Goalkeeper
5
Wilfried Singo
Defender
7
Odilon Kossounou
Defender
20
Emmanuel Agbadou
Defender
3
Ghislain Konan
Defender
18
Ibrahim Sangaré
Midfielder
15
Amad Diallo
Midfielder
8
Franck Kessié
Midfielder
26
Christ Inao Oulaï
Midfielder
11
Yan Diomande
Midfielder
9
Ange-Yoan Bonny
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Alban Lafont
16
Mohamed Koné
13
Christopher Operi
2
Ousmane Diomande
17
Guéla Doué
21
Evan Ndicka
24
Bazoumana Touré
4
Jean Michaël Seri
25
Parfait Guiagon
6
Seko Fofana
10
Simon Adingra
14
Oumar Diakité
12
Elye Wahi
19
Nicolas Pépé
22
Evann Guessand
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Germany 3 / Ivory Coast 2 Tirs : Germany 12 / Ivory Coast 8 Possession : Germany 61% / Ivory Coast 39% Corners : Germany 8 / Ivory Coast 2 Fautes : Germany 3 / Ivory Coast 5 Passes : Germany 482 / Ivory Coast 309 Precision des passes : Germany 90% / Ivory Coast 88% xG : Germany 0.72 / Ivory Coast 1.20
Key players
Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Deniz Undav (Germany) : note 6.9, 1 but(s) Nadiem Amiri (Germany) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Yahia Fofana (Ivory Coast) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s) Manuel Neuer (Germany) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Florian Wirtz (Germany) : note 7.3 Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast) : note 7.3 Nathaniel Brown (Germany) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
20/06
Group E
Germany
Finished
2-1
BMO Field Ivory Coast
View match details for Ecuador - Curaçao
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
38' Carton jaune - J. Alcivar Équateur, 38e 39' Carton jaune - L. Bacuna Curaçao, 39e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Alcivar (remplace K. Rodriguez) Équateur, 46e 53' Carton jaune - J. Bacuna Curaçao, 53e 56' Carton jaune - L. Comenencia Curaçao, 56e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Estupinan (remplace N. Angulo) Équateur, 70e 75' Carton jaune - J. Gaari Curaçao, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bacuna (remplace K. Gorre) Curaçao, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Fonville (remplace R. van Eijma) Curaçao, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Chong (remplace J. Margaritha) Curaçao, 76e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Franco (remplace A. Preciado) Équateur, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Locadia (remplace G. Kastaneer) Curaçao, 83e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Comenencia (remplace G. Roemeratoe) Curaçao, 84e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Yeboah (remplace J. Caicedo) Équateur, 89e 90+1' Carton jaune - G. Kastaneer Curaçao, 90+1e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Hernán Galíndez
Goalkeeper
21
Alan Franco
Defender
6
Willian Pacho
Defender
3
Piero Hincapié
Defender
5
Jordy Alcivar
Midfielder
9
John Yeboah
Midfielder
15
Pedro Vite
Midfielder
23
Moisés Caicedo
Midfielder
7
Pervis Estupiñán
Midfielder
19
Gonzalo Plata
Forward
13
Enner Valencia
Forward
Substitutes 15
11
Kevin Rodriguez
20
Nilson Angulo
12
Moisés Ramírez
22
Gonzalo Valle
26
Yaimar Medina
4
Joel Ordóñez
25
Jackson Porozo
2
Félix Torres
17
Ángelo Preciado
10
Kendry Páez
18
Denil Castillo
16
Jordy Caicedo
24
Jeremy Arevalo
8
Anthony Valencia
14
Alan Minda
Starters 11
1
Eloy Room
Goalkeeper
20
Joshua Brenet
Defender
3
Jurien Gaari
Defender
18
Armando Obispo
Defender
5
Sherel Constancio Floranus
Defender
24
Deveron Fonville
Defender
21
Tahith Chong
Midfielder
8
Livano Comenencia
Midfielder
10
Leandro Bacuna
Midfielder
7
Juninho Bacuna
Midfielder
9
Jürgen Locadia
Forward
Substitutes 15
25
Tyrick Bodak
26
Trevor Iriving Doornbusch
2
Shurandy Sambo
4
Roshon van Eijma
23
Riechedly Bazoer
15
Ar'Jany Martha
16
Jearl Margaritha
14
Kenji Gorré
13
Tyrese Noslin
11
Jeremy Antonisse
22
Kevin Felida
6
Godfried Roemeratoe
19
Gervane Kastaneer
17
Brandley Kuwas
12
Sontje Hansen
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Ecuador 15 / Curaçao 3 Tirs : Ecuador 27 / Curaçao 10 Possession : Ecuador 74% / Curaçao 26% Corners : Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 0 Fautes : Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 9 Cartons jaunes : Ecuador 1 / Curaçao 4 Passes : Ecuador 551 / Curaçao 201 Precision des passes : Ecuador 91% / Curaçao 72% xG : Ecuador 2.93 / Curaçao 0.48
Key players
Eloy Room (Curaçao) : note 9.9, 15 arret(s) Hernán Galíndez (Ecuador) : note 7.9, 3 arret(s) Moisés Caicedo (Ecuador) : note 7.9 Pedro Vite (Ecuador) : note 7.7 Gonzalo Plata (Ecuador) : note 7.3 Joshua Brenet (Curaçao) : note 7.3 Sherel Constancio Floranus (Curaçao) : note 7.3 Alan Franco (Ecuador) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
21/06
Group E
Ecuador
Finished
0-0
Arrowhead Stadium Curaçao
View match details for Curaçao - Ivory Coast
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
E. Room
Goalkeeper
20
J. Brenet
Defender
3
J. Gaari
Defender
18
A. Obispo
Defender
5
S. Floranus
Defender
24
Deveron Fonville
Defender
21
T. Chong
Forward
10
L. Bacuna
Midfielder
8
L. Comenencia
Midfielder
9
J. Locadia
Forward
7
J. Bacuna
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
R. Bazoer
17
B. Kuwas
19
G. Kastaneer
14
K. Gorré
4
R. van Eijma
6
G. Roemeratoe
26
T. Doornbusch
2
S. Sambo
11
J. Antonisse
22
K. Felida
12
S. Hansen
15
A. Martha
16
J. Margaritha
25
T. Bodak
13
T. Noslin
Ivory Coast
System 4-4-2 Coach E. Faé Starters 11
1
Y. Fofana
Goalkeeper
17
G. Doué
Defender
7
O. Kossounou
Defender
2
O. Diomande
Defender
13
C. Operi
Defender
15
A. Diallo
Forward
18
I. Sangaré
Midfielder
8
F. Kessié
Midfielder
11
Y. Diomande
Forward
19
N. Pépé
Forward
9
A. Bonny
Forward
Substitutes 15
26
C. Inao OulaÃ¯
24
B. Touré
14
O. Diakité
16
M. Koné
10
S. Adingra
12
E. Wahi
20
E. Agbadou
25
P. Guiagon
22
E. Guessand
21
E. Ndicka
3
G. Konan
23
A. Lafont
4
J. Seri
6
S. Fofana
5
W. Singo
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
25/06
Group E
Curaçao
Upcoming
21:00
Lincoln Financial Field Ivory Coast
View match details for Ecuador - Germany
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
H. Galíndez
Goalkeeper
21
A. Franco
Midfielder
4
J. Ordoñez
Defender
6
W. Pacho
Defender
3
P. Hincapié
Defender
9
J. Yeboah
Midfielder
23
M. Caicedo
Midfielder
15
P. Vite
Midfielder
20
N. Angulo
Forward
19
G. Plata
Forward
13
E. Valencia
Forward
Substitutes 15
2
F. Torres
7
P. Estupiñán
16
J. Caicedo
12
M. Ramírez
17
A. Preciado
5
J. Alcívar
22
G. Valle
25
J. Porozo
18
D. Castillo
26
Y. Medina
14
A. Minda
24
Jeremy Arévalo
8
A. Valencia
11
K. Rodríguez
10
K. Páez
Starters 11
1
M. Neuer
Goalkeeper
6
J. Kimmich
Midfielder
4
J. Tah
Defender
2
A. Rüdiger
Defender
22
D. Raum
Defender
23
F. Nmecha
Midfielder
5
A. Pavlović
Midfielder
19
L. Sané
Forward
10
J. Musiala
Midfielder
17
F. Wirtz
Midfielder
7
K. Havertz
Forward
Substitutes 13
25
A. Ouédraogo
24
M. Thiaw
9
J. Leweling
11
N. Woltemade
14
M. Beier
16
A. Stiller
3
W. Anton
26
D. Undav
21
A. Nübel
20
N. Amiri
8
L. Goretzka
13
P. Groß
12
O. Baumann
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
25/06
Group E
Ecuador
Upcoming
21:00
MetLife Stadium Germany
Group E
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Germany 2 2 0 0 9 2 7 6 Ivory Coast 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 Ecuador 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 Curaçao 2 0 1 1 1 7 -6 1
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