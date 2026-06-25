World Cup 2026: Ecuador and Germany Meet at MetLife Stadium on Contrasting Runs

Ecuador face Germany at MetLife Stadium on June 25, 2026, in a pivotal Group E match with both teams chasing World Cup qualification goals.

The match between Ecuador and Germany in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup will take place on June 25, 2026, at MetLife Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 9:00 p.m. GMT+1. The two teams are in Group E, where each has already played two matches but still needs to confirm its position in the qualification race.

Ecuador, who earned a 0-0 draw against Curaçao in their last match, are looking for a win to reverse the trend in a group where qualification remains open. Germany, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, lead with six points and are aiming to consolidate their advantage.

This duel is a clash of two styles — Ecuador, under Sebastián Beccacece, rely on an athletic game with intense pressing and quick transitions. Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany, for their part, favour ball control and constant attacking pressure.

The result will be decisive for the Group E standings. An Ecuador win would reignite the competition, while another German victory would give them a strong option for qualification to the knockout stages.

Focus on Ecuador

Playing in a 4-4-2, Ecuador rely on key figures such as goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez and defenders Piero Hincapié and William Pacho, both developed in Europe. The midfield is organised around Moisés Caicedo, who brings physical work rate and the ability to disrupt the opposition’s play, as well as José Yeboah and Pedro Vite.

In attack, Enner Valencia’s experience is valuable for unsettling defences, supported by Nicolas Angulo and Gonzalo Plata, who bring pace and direct running on the wings. Head coach Sebastián Beccacece, known for his tactical demands, is expected to favour a compact block capable of quick transitions to surprise Germany.

Focus on Germany

Set up in a 4-2-3-1, Germany rely on the defensive solidity of Manuel Neuer in goal, as well as a centre-back pairing of Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rüdiger. On the flanks, David Raum provides attacking dynamism.

The midfield is led by Joshua Kimmich, a true metronome, paired with Andrej Pavlović to balance possession and build attacks. Attacking creativity comes from Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, supported by Leroy Sané and Kai Havertz up front.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann is expected to maintain a balanced attacking approach, combining ball control and high pressing in order to make the most of the youth and technical talent of his players against Ecuador’s fighting spirit.

Ecuador Upcoming 21:00 MetLife Stadium Germany Germany

Chargement du pronostic

Group E schedule View full schedule View match details for Germany - Curaçao Match center Germany - Curaçao Germany 7-1 7-1 Curaçao Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' ⚽ But - F. Nmecha 1-0 21' ⚽ But - L. Comenencia 1-1 38' ⚽ But - N. Schlotterbeck 2-1 45+5' ⚽ But - K. Havertz 3-1 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hansen (remplace J. Antonisse) 47' ⚽ But - J. Musiala 4-1 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Musiala (remplace D. Undav) 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Locadia (remplace J. Margaritha) 68' ⚽ But - N. Brown 5-1 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Tah (remplace A. Rudiger) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Nmecha (remplace L. Goretzka) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Brown (remplace D. Raum) 78' ⚽ But - D. Undav 6-1 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Chong (remplace G. Kastaneer) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Kimmich (remplace W. Anton) 88' ⚽ But - K. Havertz 7-1 Line-ups Germany System 4-2-3-1 Coach Julian Nagelsmann Starters 11 1 Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper 6 Joshua Kimmich Defender 4 Jonathan Tah Defender 15 Nico Schlotterbeck Defender 18 Nathaniel Brown Defender 23 Felix Nmecha Midfielder 5 Aleksandar Pavlović Midfielder 19 Leroy Sané Midfielder 10 Jamal Musiala Midfielder 17 Florian Wirtz Midfielder 7 Kai Havertz Forward Substitutes 15 26 Deniz Undav

21 Alexander Nübel

12 Oliver Baumann

22 David Raum

3 Waldemar Anton

2 Antonio Rüdiger

24 Malick Thiaw

9 Jamie Leweling

8 Leon Goretzka

25 Assan Ouédraogo

20 Nadiem Amiri

16 Angelo Stiller

13 Pascal Groß

11 Nick Woltemade

14 Maximilian Beier Curaçao System 4-3-1-2 Coach Dick Advocaat Starters 11 1 Eloy Room Goalkeeper 5 Sherel Constancio Floranus Defender 23 Riechedly Bazoer Defender 18 Armando Obispo Defender 24 Deveron Fonville Defender 8 Livano Comenencia Midfielder 10 Leandro Bacuna Midfielder 7 Juninho Bacuna Midfielder 21 Tahith Chong Midfielder 9 Jürgen Locadia Forward 12 Sontje Hansen Forward Substitutes 15 11 Jeremy Antonisse

16 Jearl Margaritha

26 Trevor Iriving Doornbusch

25 Tyrick Bodak

3 Jurien Gaari

20 Joshua Brenet

2 Shurandy Sambo

4 Roshon van Eijma

15 Ar'Jany Martha

14 Kenji Gorré

22 Kevin Felida

13 Tyrese Noslin

6 Godfried Roemeratoe

19 Gervane Kastaneer

17 Brandley Kuwas Match stats Tirs cadres : Germany 12 / Curaçao 2

: Germany 12 / Curaçao 2 Tirs : Germany 26 / Curaçao 8

: Germany 26 / Curaçao 8 Possession : Germany 65% / Curaçao 35%

: Germany 65% / Curaçao 35% Corners : Germany 8 / Curaçao 1

: Germany 8 / Curaçao 1 Fautes : Germany 18 / Curaçao 10

: Germany 18 / Curaçao 10 Passes : Germany 630 / Curaçao 336

: Germany 630 / Curaçao 336 Precision des passes : Germany 87% / Curaçao 82%

: Germany 87% / Curaçao 82% xG : Germany 3.90 / Curaçao 0.40 Key players Deniz Undav (Germany) : note 8.9, 1 but(s), 2 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Germany) : note 8.9, 1 but(s), 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Kai Havertz (Germany) : note 8.2, 2 but(s)

(Germany) : note 8.2, 2 but(s) Nathaniel Brown (Germany) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Germany) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Joshua Kimmich (Germany) : note 8.2, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Germany) : note 8.2, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Felix Nmecha (Germany) : note 8.6, 1 but(s)

(Germany) : note 8.6, 1 but(s) Nico Schlotterbeck (Germany) : note 8.2, 1 but(s)

(Germany) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Jamal Musiala (Germany) : note 8.2, 1 but(s)

(Germany) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Livano Comenencia (Curaçao) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 14/06/2026 Germany 7-1 Curaçao (World Cup) Group E Germany Finished 7-1 NRG Stadium Curaçao Curaçao View match details for Ivory Coast - Ecuador Match center Ivory Coast - Ecuador Ivory Coast 1-0 1-0 Ecuador Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 28' Carton jaune - S. Fofana 38' Carton jaune - F. Kessie 40' Carton jaune - G. Doue 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Minda (remplace N. Angulo) 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Wahi (remplace A. Bonny) 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Toure (remplace A. Diallo) 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Yeboah (remplace A. Preciado) 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Franco (remplace J. Porozo) 73' Carton jaune - J. Porozo 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Pepe (remplace C. Inao Oulai) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Fofana (remplace I. Sangare) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Valencia (remplace K. Rodriguez) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Doue (remplace O. Kossounou) 90' ⚽ But - A. Diallo 1-0 Line-ups Ivory Coast System 4-4-2 Coach Emerse Fae Starters 11 1 Yahia Fofana Goalkeeper 17 Guéla Doué Defender 5 Wilfried Singo Defender 20 Emmanuel Agbadou Defender 3 Ghislain Konan Defender 11 Yan Diomande Midfielder 8 Franck Kessié Midfielder 6 Seko Fofana Midfielder 24 Bazoumana Touré Midfielder 19 Nicolas Pépé Forward 12 Elye Wahi Forward Substitutes 15 16 Mohamed Koné

23 Alban Lafont

13 Christopher Operi

2 Ousmane Diomande

7 Odilon Kossounou

21 Evan Ndicka

18 Ibrahim Sangaré

25 Parfait Guiagon

15 Amad Diallo

10 Simon Adingra

26 Christ Inao Oulaï

4 Jean Michaël Seri

22 Evann Guessand

9 Ange-Yoan Bonny

14 Oumar Diakité Ecuador System 3-4-3 Coach Sebastian Beccacece Starters 11 1 Hernán Galíndez Goalkeeper 21 Alan Franco Defender 4 Joel Ordóñez Defender 6 Willian Pacho Defender 9 John Yeboah Midfielder 23 Moisés Caicedo Midfielder 15 Pedro Vite Midfielder 3 Piero Hincapié Midfielder 19 Gonzalo Plata Forward 13 Enner Valencia Forward 14 Alan Minda Forward Substitutes 15 22 Gonzalo Valle

12 Moisés Ramírez

26 Yaimar Medina

25 Jackson Porozo

2 Félix Torres

20 Nilson Angulo

10 Kendry Páez

7 Pervis Estupiñán

5 Jordy Alcivar

17 Ángelo Preciado

18 Denil Castillo

16 Jordy Caicedo

8 Anthony Valencia

24 Jeremy Arevalo

11 Kevin Rodriguez Match stats Tirs cadres : Ivory Coast 1 / Ecuador 0

: Ivory Coast 1 / Ecuador 0 Tirs : Ivory Coast 6 / Ecuador 6

: Ivory Coast 6 / Ecuador 6 Possession : Ivory Coast 45% / Ecuador 55%

: Ivory Coast 45% / Ecuador 55% Corners : Ivory Coast 2 / Ecuador 0

: Ivory Coast 2 / Ecuador 0 Fautes : Ivory Coast 8 / Ecuador 3

: Ivory Coast 8 / Ecuador 3 Cartons jaunes : Ivory Coast 3 / Ecuador 0

: Ivory Coast 3 / Ecuador 0 Passes : Ivory Coast 233 / Ecuador 285

: Ivory Coast 233 / Ecuador 285 Precision des passes : Ivory Coast 83% / Ecuador 87%

: Ivory Coast 83% / Ecuador 87% xG : Ivory Coast 0.73 / Ecuador 0.54 Key players Hernán Galíndez (Ecuador) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s)

(Ecuador) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast) : note 7.2

(Ivory Coast) : note 7.2 Pedro Vite (Ecuador) : note 7.2

(Ecuador) : note 7.2 Guéla Doué (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Ivory Coast) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Ivory Coast) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Alan Franco (Ecuador) : note 7

(Ecuador) : note 7 Emmanuel Agbadou (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9

(Ivory Coast) : note 6.9 Enner Valencia (Ecuador) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group E Ivory Coast Finished 1-0 Lincoln Financial Field Ecuador Ecuador View match details for Germany - Ivory Coast Match center Germany - Ivory Coast Germany 2-1 2-1 Ivory Coast Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 30' ⚽ But - F. Kessie 0-1 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Schlotterbeck (remplace A. Rudiger) 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Sane (remplace J. Leweling) 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Musiala (remplace D. Undav) 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Pavlovic (remplace N. Amiri) 68' ⚽ But - D. Undav 1-1 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bonny (remplace E. Guessand) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sangare (remplace S. Fofana) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Diallo (remplace S. Adingra) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. Singo (remplace G. Doue) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Diomande (remplace N. Pepe) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Havertz (remplace L. Goretzka) 90+4' ⚽ But - D. Undav 2-1 Line-ups Germany System 4-2-3-1 Coach Julian Nagelsmann Starters 11 1 Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper 6 Joshua Kimmich Defender 4 Jonathan Tah Defender 15 Nico Schlotterbeck Defender 18 Nathaniel Brown Defender 23 Felix Nmecha Midfielder 5 Aleksandar Pavlović Midfielder 19 Leroy Sané Midfielder 10 Jamal Musiala Midfielder 17 Florian Wirtz Midfielder 7 Kai Havertz Forward Substitutes 15 21 Alexander Nübel

12 Oliver Baumann

24 Malick Thiaw

3 Waldemar Anton

2 Antonio Rüdiger

22 David Raum

25 Assan Ouédraogo

9 Jamie Leweling

20 Nadiem Amiri

13 Pascal Groß

8 Leon Goretzka

16 Angelo Stiller

14 Maximilian Beier

11 Nick Woltemade

26 Deniz Undav Ivory Coast System 4-1-4-1 Coach Emerse Fae Starters 11 1 Yahia Fofana Goalkeeper 5 Wilfried Singo Defender 7 Odilon Kossounou Defender 20 Emmanuel Agbadou Defender 3 Ghislain Konan Defender 18 Ibrahim Sangaré Midfielder 15 Amad Diallo Midfielder 8 Franck Kessié Midfielder 26 Christ Inao Oulaï Midfielder 11 Yan Diomande Midfielder 9 Ange-Yoan Bonny Forward Substitutes 15 23 Alban Lafont

16 Mohamed Koné

13 Christopher Operi

2 Ousmane Diomande

17 Guéla Doué

21 Evan Ndicka

24 Bazoumana Touré

4 Jean Michaël Seri

25 Parfait Guiagon

6 Seko Fofana

10 Simon Adingra

14 Oumar Diakité

12 Elye Wahi

19 Nicolas Pépé

22 Evann Guessand Match stats Tirs cadres : Germany 3 / Ivory Coast 2

: Germany 3 / Ivory Coast 2 Tirs : Germany 12 / Ivory Coast 8

: Germany 12 / Ivory Coast 8 Possession : Germany 61% / Ivory Coast 39%

: Germany 61% / Ivory Coast 39% Corners : Germany 8 / Ivory Coast 2

: Germany 8 / Ivory Coast 2 Fautes : Germany 3 / Ivory Coast 5

: Germany 3 / Ivory Coast 5 Passes : Germany 482 / Ivory Coast 309

: Germany 482 / Ivory Coast 309 Precision des passes : Germany 90% / Ivory Coast 88%

: Germany 90% / Ivory Coast 88% xG : Germany 0.72 / Ivory Coast 1.20 Key players Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Ivory Coast) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Deniz Undav (Germany) : note 6.9, 1 but(s)

(Germany) : note 6.9, 1 but(s) Nadiem Amiri (Germany) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Germany) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Yahia Fofana (Ivory Coast) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s)

(Ivory Coast) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s) Manuel Neuer (Germany) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(Germany) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Florian Wirtz (Germany) : note 7.3

(Germany) : note 7.3 Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast) : note 7.3

(Ivory Coast) : note 7.3 Nathaniel Brown (Germany) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group E Germany Finished 2-1 BMO Field Ivory Coast Ivory Coast View match details for Ecuador - Curaçao Match center Ecuador - Curaçao Ecuador 0-0 0-0 Curaçao Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 38' Carton jaune - J. Alcivar 39' Carton jaune - L. Bacuna 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Alcivar (remplace K. Rodriguez) 53' Carton jaune - J. Bacuna 56' Carton jaune - L. Comenencia 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Estupinan (remplace N. Angulo) 75' Carton jaune - J. Gaari 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bacuna (remplace K. Gorre) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Fonville (remplace R. van Eijma) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Chong (remplace J. Margaritha) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Franco (remplace A. Preciado) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Locadia (remplace G. Kastaneer) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Comenencia (remplace G. Roemeratoe) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Yeboah (remplace J. Caicedo) 90+1' Carton jaune - G. Kastaneer Line-ups Ecuador System 3-1-4-2 Coach Sebastian Beccacece Starters 11 1 Hernán Galíndez Goalkeeper 21 Alan Franco Defender 6 Willian Pacho Defender 3 Piero Hincapié Defender 5 Jordy Alcivar Midfielder 9 John Yeboah Midfielder 15 Pedro Vite Midfielder 23 Moisés Caicedo Midfielder 7 Pervis Estupiñán Midfielder 19 Gonzalo Plata Forward 13 Enner Valencia Forward Substitutes 15 11 Kevin Rodriguez

20 Nilson Angulo

12 Moisés Ramírez

22 Gonzalo Valle

26 Yaimar Medina

4 Joel Ordóñez

25 Jackson Porozo

2 Félix Torres

17 Ángelo Preciado

10 Kendry Páez

18 Denil Castillo

16 Jordy Caicedo

24 Jeremy Arevalo

8 Anthony Valencia

14 Alan Minda Curaçao System 5-4-1 Coach Dick Advocaat Starters 11 1 Eloy Room Goalkeeper 20 Joshua Brenet Defender 3 Jurien Gaari Defender 18 Armando Obispo Defender 5 Sherel Constancio Floranus Defender 24 Deveron Fonville Defender 21 Tahith Chong Midfielder 8 Livano Comenencia Midfielder 10 Leandro Bacuna Midfielder 7 Juninho Bacuna Midfielder 9 Jürgen Locadia Forward Substitutes 15 25 Tyrick Bodak

26 Trevor Iriving Doornbusch

2 Shurandy Sambo

4 Roshon van Eijma

23 Riechedly Bazoer

15 Ar'Jany Martha

16 Jearl Margaritha

14 Kenji Gorré

13 Tyrese Noslin

11 Jeremy Antonisse

22 Kevin Felida

6 Godfried Roemeratoe

19 Gervane Kastaneer

17 Brandley Kuwas

12 Sontje Hansen Match stats Tirs cadres : Ecuador 15 / Curaçao 3

: Ecuador 15 / Curaçao 3 Tirs : Ecuador 27 / Curaçao 10

: Ecuador 27 / Curaçao 10 Possession : Ecuador 74% / Curaçao 26%

: Ecuador 74% / Curaçao 26% Corners : Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 0

: Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 0 Fautes : Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 9

: Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 9 Cartons jaunes : Ecuador 1 / Curaçao 4

: Ecuador 1 / Curaçao 4 Passes : Ecuador 551 / Curaçao 201

: Ecuador 551 / Curaçao 201 Precision des passes : Ecuador 91% / Curaçao 72%

: Ecuador 91% / Curaçao 72% xG : Ecuador 2.93 / Curaçao 0.48 Key players Eloy Room (Curaçao) : note 9.9, 15 arret(s)

(Curaçao) : note 9.9, 15 arret(s) Hernán Galíndez (Ecuador) : note 7.9, 3 arret(s)

(Ecuador) : note 7.9, 3 arret(s) Moisés Caicedo (Ecuador) : note 7.9

(Ecuador) : note 7.9 Pedro Vite (Ecuador) : note 7.7

(Ecuador) : note 7.7 Gonzalo Plata (Ecuador) : note 7.3

(Ecuador) : note 7.3 Joshua Brenet (Curaçao) : note 7.3

(Curaçao) : note 7.3 Sherel Constancio Floranus (Curaçao) : note 7.3

(Curaçao) : note 7.3 Alan Franco (Ecuador) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group E Ecuador Finished 0-0 Arrowhead Stadium Curaçao Curaçao View match details for Curaçao - Ivory Coast Match center Curaçao - Ivory Coast Curaçao 21:00 Upcoming Ivory Coast Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Curaçao System 5-3-2 Coach D. Advocaat Starters 11 1 E. Room Goalkeeper 20 J. Brenet Defender 3 J. Gaari Defender 18 A. Obispo Defender 5 S. Floranus Defender 24 Deveron Fonville Defender 21 T. Chong Forward 10 L. Bacuna Midfielder 8 L. Comenencia Midfielder 9 J. Locadia Forward 7 J. Bacuna Forward Substitutes 15 23 R. Bazoer

17 B. Kuwas

19 G. Kastaneer

14 K. Gorré

4 R. van Eijma

6 G. Roemeratoe

26 T. Doornbusch

2 S. Sambo

11 J. Antonisse

22 K. Felida

12 S. Hansen

15 A. Martha

16 J. Margaritha

25 T. Bodak

13 T. Noslin Ivory Coast System 4-4-2 Coach E. Faé Starters 11 1 Y. Fofana Goalkeeper 17 G. Doué Defender 7 O. Kossounou Defender 2 O. Diomande Defender 13 C. Operi Defender 15 A. Diallo Forward 18 I. Sangaré Midfielder 8 F. Kessié Midfielder 11 Y. Diomande Forward 19 N. Pépé Forward 9 A. Bonny Forward Substitutes 15 26 C. Inao OulaÃ¯

24 B. Touré

14 O. Diakité

16 M. Koné

10 S. Adingra

12 E. Wahi

20 E. Agbadou

25 P. Guiagon

22 E. Guessand

21 E. Ndicka

3 G. Konan

23 A. Lafont

4 J. Seri

6 S. Fofana

5 W. Singo Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group E Curaçao Upcoming 21:00 Lincoln Financial Field Ivory Coast Ivory Coast View match details for Ecuador - Germany Match center Ecuador - Germany Ecuador 21:00 Upcoming Germany Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Ecuador System 4-4-2 Coach S. Beccacece Starters 11 1 H. Galíndez Goalkeeper 21 A. Franco Midfielder 4 J. Ordoñez Defender 6 W. Pacho Defender 3 P. Hincapié Defender 9 J. Yeboah Midfielder 23 M. Caicedo Midfielder 15 P. Vite Midfielder 20 N. Angulo Forward 19 G. Plata Forward 13 E. Valencia Forward Substitutes 15 2 F. Torres

7 P. Estupiñán

16 J. Caicedo

12 M. Ramírez

17 A. Preciado

5 J. Alcívar

22 G. Valle

25 J. Porozo

18 D. Castillo

26 Y. Medina

14 A. Minda

24 Jeremy Arévalo

8 A. Valencia

11 K. Rodríguez

10 K. Páez Germany System 4-2-3-1 Coach J. Nagelsmann Starters 11 1 M. Neuer Goalkeeper 6 J. Kimmich Midfielder 4 J. Tah Defender 2 A. Rüdiger Defender 22 D. Raum Defender 23 F. Nmecha Midfielder 5 A. Pavlović Midfielder 19 L. Sané Forward 10 J. Musiala Midfielder 17 F. Wirtz Midfielder 7 K. Havertz Forward Substitutes 13 25 A. Ouédraogo

24 M. Thiaw

9 J. Leweling

11 N. Woltemade

14 M. Beier

16 A. Stiller

3 W. Anton

26 D. Undav

21 A. Nübel

20 N. Amiri

8 L. Goretzka

13 P. Groß

12 O. Baumann Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group E Ecuador Upcoming 21:00 MetLife Stadium Germany Germany