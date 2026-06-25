World Cup 2026: Ecuador and Germany Meet at MetLife Stadium on Contrasting Runs

Ecuador face Germany at MetLife Stadium on June 25, 2026, in a pivotal Group E match with both teams chasing World Cup qualification goals.

Henry DONCHE
View all articles
FOOTBALL
0 views
BENIN WEB TV 2.0 : Plus rapide. Plus riche. Plus social. social.beninwebtv.bj
BENIN WEB TV 2.0 : Plus rapide. Plus riche. Plus social. social.beninwebtv.bj
3 min read
Google News Comment

SUMMARY

The match between Ecuador and Germany in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup will take place on June 25, 2026, at MetLife Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 9:00 p.m. GMT+1. The two teams are in Group E, where each has already played two matches but still needs to confirm its position in the qualification race.

Ecuador, who earned a 0-0 draw against Curaçao in their last match, are looking for a win to reverse the trend in a group where qualification remains open. Germany, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, lead with six points and are aiming to consolidate their advantage.

This duel is a clash of two styles — Ecuador, under Sebastián Beccacece, rely on an athletic game with intense pressing and quick transitions. Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany, for their part, favour ball control and constant attacking pressure.

The result will be decisive for the Group E standings. An Ecuador win would reignite the competition, while another German victory would give them a strong option for qualification to the knockout stages.

Focus on Ecuador

Playing in a 4-4-2, Ecuador rely on key figures such as goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez and defenders Piero Hincapié and William Pacho, both developed in Europe. The midfield is organised around Moisés Caicedo, who brings physical work rate and the ability to disrupt the opposition’s play, as well as José Yeboah and Pedro Vite.

In attack, Enner Valencia’s experience is valuable for unsettling defences, supported by Nicolas Angulo and Gonzalo Plata, who bring pace and direct running on the wings. Head coach Sebastián Beccacece, known for his tactical demands, is expected to favour a compact block capable of quick transitions to surprise Germany.

Focus on Germany

Set up in a 4-2-3-1, Germany rely on the defensive solidity of Manuel Neuer in goal, as well as a centre-back pairing of Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rüdiger. On the flanks, David Raum provides attacking dynamism.

The midfield is led by Joshua Kimmich, a true metronome, paired with Andrej Pavlović to balance possession and build attacks. Attacking creativity comes from Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, supported by Leroy Sané and Kai Havertz up front.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann is expected to maintain a balanced attacking approach, combining ball control and high pressing in order to make the most of the youth and technical talent of his players against Ecuador’s fighting spirit.

Ecuador
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
Germany
25/06/2026 21:00 Group E
Chargement du pronostic
Group E schedule
View full schedule
Group E
Germany
Finished NRG Stadium
Curaçao
Group E
Ivory Coast
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
Ecuador
Group E
Germany
Finished BMO Field
Ivory Coast
Group E
Ecuador
Finished Arrowhead Stadium
Curaçao
Group E
Curaçao
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Ivory Coast
Group E
Ecuador
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
Germany
Group E
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Germany22009276
Ivory Coast21012203
Ecuador201101-11
Curaçao201117-61
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
20:46 Politics : Togo: the reform that keeps Faure Gnassingbé in power rejected by the ECOWAS Court
20:22 Football : World Cup 2026: Free bet Tunisia – Netherlands, make your prediction
20:46 Togo: the reform that keeps Faure Gnassingbé in power rejected by the ECOWAS Court