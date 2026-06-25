World Cup 2026: Ecuador and Germany Meet at MetLife Stadium on Contrasting Runs

Ecuador face Germany at MetLife Stadium on June 25, 2026, in a pivotal Group E match with both teams chasing World Cup qualification goals.
The match between Ecuador and Germany in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup will take place on June 25, 2026, at MetLife Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 9:00 p.m. GMT+1. The two teams are in Group E, where each has already played two matches but still needs to confirm its position in the qualification race.
Ecuador, who earned a 0-0 draw against Curaçao in their last match, are looking for a win to reverse the trend in a group where qualification remains open. Germany, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, lead with six points and are aiming to consolidate their advantage.
This duel is a clash of two styles — Ecuador, under Sebastián Beccacece, rely on an athletic game with intense pressing and quick transitions. Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany, for their part, favour ball control and constant attacking pressure.
The result will be decisive for the Group E standings. An Ecuador win would reignite the competition, while another German victory would give them a strong option for qualification to the knockout stages.
Focus on Ecuador
Playing in a 4-4-2, Ecuador rely on key figures such as goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez and defenders Piero Hincapié and William Pacho, both developed in Europe. The midfield is organised around Moisés Caicedo, who brings physical work rate and the ability to disrupt the opposition’s play, as well as José Yeboah and Pedro Vite.
In attack, Enner Valencia’s experience is valuable for unsettling defences, supported by Nicolas Angulo and Gonzalo Plata, who bring pace and direct running on the wings. Head coach Sebastián Beccacece, known for his tactical demands, is expected to favour a compact block capable of quick transitions to surprise Germany.
Focus on Germany
Set up in a 4-2-3-1, Germany rely on the defensive solidity of Manuel Neuer in goal, as well as a centre-back pairing of Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rüdiger. On the flanks, David Raum provides attacking dynamism.
The midfield is led by Joshua Kimmich, a true metronome, paired with Andrej Pavlović to balance possession and build attacks. Attacking creativity comes from Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, supported by Leroy Sané and Kai Havertz up front.
Head coach Julian Nagelsmann is expected to maintain a balanced attacking approach, combining ball control and high pressing in order to make the most of the youth and technical talent of his players against Ecuador’s fighting spirit.
Ecuador
Upcoming
21:00
MetLife Stadium Germany
25/06/2026 21:00
·
Group E
View match details for Germany - Curaçao
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - F. Nmecha 1-0 Allemagne · Passe : F. Wirtz 21' ⚽ But - L. Comenencia 1-1 Curaçao 38' ⚽ But - N. Schlotterbeck 2-1 Allemagne · Passe : N. Brown 45+5' ⚽ But - K. Havertz 3-1 Allemagne 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hansen (remplace J. Antonisse) Curaçao, 46e 47' ⚽ But - J. Musiala 4-1 Allemagne · Passe : J. Kimmich 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Musiala (remplace D. Undav) Allemagne, 64e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Locadia (remplace J. Margaritha) Curaçao, 65e 68' ⚽ But - N. Brown 5-1 Allemagne · Passe : D. Undav 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Tah (remplace A. Rudiger) Allemagne, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Nmecha (remplace L. Goretzka) Allemagne, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Brown (remplace D. Raum) Allemagne, 73e 78' ⚽ But - D. Undav 6-1 Allemagne · Passe : J. Kimmich 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Chong (remplace G. Kastaneer) Curaçao, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Kimmich (remplace W. Anton) Allemagne, 83e 88' ⚽ But - K. Havertz 7-1 Allemagne · Passe : D. Undav
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Manuel Neuer
Goalkeeper
6
Joshua Kimmich
Defender
4
Jonathan Tah
Defender
15
Nico Schlotterbeck
Defender
18
Nathaniel Brown
Defender
23
Felix Nmecha
Midfielder
5
Aleksandar Pavlović
Midfielder
19
Leroy Sané
Midfielder
10
Jamal Musiala
Midfielder
17
Florian Wirtz
Midfielder
7
Kai Havertz
Forward
Substitutes 15
26
Deniz Undav
21
Alexander Nübel
12
Oliver Baumann
22
David Raum
3
Waldemar Anton
2
Antonio Rüdiger
24
Malick Thiaw
9
Jamie Leweling
8
Leon Goretzka
25
Assan Ouédraogo
20
Nadiem Amiri
16
Angelo Stiller
13
Pascal Groß
11
Nick Woltemade
14
Maximilian Beier
Starters 11
1
Eloy Room
Goalkeeper
5
Sherel Constancio Floranus
Defender
23
Riechedly Bazoer
Defender
18
Armando Obispo
Defender
24
Deveron Fonville
Defender
8
Livano Comenencia
Midfielder
10
Leandro Bacuna
Midfielder
7
Juninho Bacuna
Midfielder
21
Tahith Chong
Midfielder
9
Jürgen Locadia
Forward
12
Sontje Hansen
Forward
Substitutes 15
11
Jeremy Antonisse
16
Jearl Margaritha
26
Trevor Iriving Doornbusch
25
Tyrick Bodak
3
Jurien Gaari
20
Joshua Brenet
2
Shurandy Sambo
4
Roshon van Eijma
15
Ar'Jany Martha
14
Kenji Gorré
22
Kevin Felida
13
Tyrese Noslin
6
Godfried Roemeratoe
19
Gervane Kastaneer
17
Brandley Kuwas
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Germany 12 / Curaçao 2 Tirs : Germany 26 / Curaçao 8 Possession : Germany 65% / Curaçao 35% Corners : Germany 8 / Curaçao 1 Fautes : Germany 18 / Curaçao 10 Passes : Germany 630 / Curaçao 336 Precision des passes : Germany 87% / Curaçao 82% xG : Germany 3.90 / Curaçao 0.40
Key players
Deniz Undav (Germany) : note 8.9, 1 but(s), 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Kai Havertz (Germany) : note 8.2, 2 but(s) Nathaniel Brown (Germany) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Joshua Kimmich (Germany) : note 8.2, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Felix Nmecha (Germany) : note 8.6, 1 but(s) Nico Schlotterbeck (Germany) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Jamal Musiala (Germany) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Livano Comenencia (Curaçao) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
14/06/2026 Germany 7-1 Curaçao (World Cup)
14/06
Group E
Germany
Finished
7-1
NRG Stadium Curaçao
View match details for Ivory Coast - Ecuador
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
28' Carton jaune - S. Fofana Côte d'Ivoire, 28e 38' Carton jaune - F. Kessie Côte d'Ivoire, 38e 40' Carton jaune - G. Doue Côte d'Ivoire, 40e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Minda (remplace N. Angulo) Équateur, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Wahi (remplace A. Bonny) Côte d'Ivoire, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Toure (remplace A. Diallo) Côte d'Ivoire, 56e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Yeboah (remplace A. Preciado) Équateur, 62e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Franco (remplace J. Porozo) Équateur, 62e 73' Carton jaune - J. Porozo Équateur, 73e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Pepe (remplace C. Inao Oulai) Côte d'Ivoire, 77e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Fofana (remplace I. Sangare) Côte d'Ivoire, 77e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Valencia (remplace K. Rodriguez) Équateur, 77e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Doue (remplace O. Kossounou) Côte d'Ivoire, 89e 90' ⚽ But - A. Diallo 1-0 Côte d'Ivoire · Passe : W. Singo
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Yahia Fofana
Goalkeeper
17
Guéla Doué
Defender
5
Wilfried Singo
Defender
20
Emmanuel Agbadou
Defender
3
Ghislain Konan
Defender
11
Yan Diomande
Midfielder
8
Franck Kessié
Midfielder
6
Seko Fofana
Midfielder
24
Bazoumana Touré
Midfielder
19
Nicolas Pépé
Forward
12
Elye Wahi
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Mohamed Koné
23
Alban Lafont
13
Christopher Operi
2
Ousmane Diomande
7
Odilon Kossounou
21
Evan Ndicka
18
Ibrahim Sangaré
25
Parfait Guiagon
15
Amad Diallo
10
Simon Adingra
26
Christ Inao Oulaï
4
Jean Michaël Seri
22
Evann Guessand
9
Ange-Yoan Bonny
14
Oumar Diakité
Starters 11
1
Hernán Galíndez
Goalkeeper
21
Alan Franco
Defender
4
Joel Ordóñez
Defender
6
Willian Pacho
Defender
9
John Yeboah
Midfielder
23
Moisés Caicedo
Midfielder
15
Pedro Vite
Midfielder
3
Piero Hincapié
Midfielder
19
Gonzalo Plata
Forward
13
Enner Valencia
Forward
14
Alan Minda
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Gonzalo Valle
12
Moisés Ramírez
26
Yaimar Medina
25
Jackson Porozo
2
Félix Torres
20
Nilson Angulo
10
Kendry Páez
7
Pervis Estupiñán
5
Jordy Alcivar
17
Ángelo Preciado
18
Denil Castillo
16
Jordy Caicedo
8
Anthony Valencia
24
Jeremy Arevalo
11
Kevin Rodriguez
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Ivory Coast 1 / Ecuador 0 Tirs : Ivory Coast 6 / Ecuador 6 Possession : Ivory Coast 45% / Ecuador 55% Corners : Ivory Coast 2 / Ecuador 0 Fautes : Ivory Coast 8 / Ecuador 3 Cartons jaunes : Ivory Coast 3 / Ecuador 0 Passes : Ivory Coast 233 / Ecuador 285 Precision des passes : Ivory Coast 83% / Ecuador 87% xG : Ivory Coast 0.73 / Ecuador 0.54
Key players
Hernán Galíndez (Ecuador) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast) : note 7.2 Pedro Vite (Ecuador) : note 7.2 Guéla Doué (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Alan Franco (Ecuador) : note 7 Emmanuel Agbadou (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9 Enner Valencia (Ecuador) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
15/06
Group E
Ivory Coast
Finished
1-0
Lincoln Financial Field Ecuador
View match details for Germany - Ivory Coast
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
30' ⚽ But - F. Kessie 0-1 Côte d'Ivoire 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Schlotterbeck (remplace A. Rudiger) Allemagne, 46e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Sane (remplace J. Leweling) Allemagne, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Musiala (remplace D. Undav) Allemagne, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Pavlovic (remplace N. Amiri) Allemagne, 60e 68' ⚽ But - D. Undav 1-1 Allemagne · Passe : N. Amiri 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bonny (remplace E. Guessand) Côte d'Ivoire, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sangare (remplace S. Fofana) Côte d'Ivoire, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Diallo (remplace S. Adingra) Côte d'Ivoire, 75e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. Singo (remplace G. Doue) Côte d'Ivoire, 82e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Diomande (remplace N. Pepe) Côte d'Ivoire, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Havertz (remplace L. Goretzka) Allemagne, 85e 90+4' ⚽ But - D. Undav 2-1 Allemagne · Passe : F. Nmecha
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Manuel Neuer
Goalkeeper
6
Joshua Kimmich
Defender
4
Jonathan Tah
Defender
15
Nico Schlotterbeck
Defender
18
Nathaniel Brown
Defender
23
Felix Nmecha
Midfielder
5
Aleksandar Pavlović
Midfielder
19
Leroy Sané
Midfielder
10
Jamal Musiala
Midfielder
17
Florian Wirtz
Midfielder
7
Kai Havertz
Forward
Substitutes 15
21
Alexander Nübel
12
Oliver Baumann
24
Malick Thiaw
3
Waldemar Anton
2
Antonio Rüdiger
22
David Raum
25
Assan Ouédraogo
9
Jamie Leweling
20
Nadiem Amiri
13
Pascal Groß
8
Leon Goretzka
16
Angelo Stiller
14
Maximilian Beier
11
Nick Woltemade
26
Deniz Undav
Starters 11
1
Yahia Fofana
Goalkeeper
5
Wilfried Singo
Defender
7
Odilon Kossounou
Defender
20
Emmanuel Agbadou
Defender
3
Ghislain Konan
Defender
18
Ibrahim Sangaré
Midfielder
15
Amad Diallo
Midfielder
8
Franck Kessié
Midfielder
26
Christ Inao Oulaï
Midfielder
11
Yan Diomande
Midfielder
9
Ange-Yoan Bonny
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Alban Lafont
16
Mohamed Koné
13
Christopher Operi
2
Ousmane Diomande
17
Guéla Doué
21
Evan Ndicka
24
Bazoumana Touré
4
Jean Michaël Seri
25
Parfait Guiagon
6
Seko Fofana
10
Simon Adingra
14
Oumar Diakité
12
Elye Wahi
19
Nicolas Pépé
22
Evann Guessand
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Germany 3 / Ivory Coast 2 Tirs : Germany 12 / Ivory Coast 8 Possession : Germany 61% / Ivory Coast 39% Corners : Germany 8 / Ivory Coast 2 Fautes : Germany 3 / Ivory Coast 5 Passes : Germany 482 / Ivory Coast 309 Precision des passes : Germany 90% / Ivory Coast 88% xG : Germany 0.72 / Ivory Coast 1.20
Key players
Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Deniz Undav (Germany) : note 6.9, 1 but(s) Nadiem Amiri (Germany) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Yahia Fofana (Ivory Coast) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s) Manuel Neuer (Germany) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Florian Wirtz (Germany) : note 7.3 Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast) : note 7.3 Nathaniel Brown (Germany) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
20/06
Group E
Germany
Finished
2-1
BMO Field Ivory Coast
View match details for Ecuador - Curaçao
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
38' Carton jaune - J. Alcivar Équateur, 38e 39' Carton jaune - L. Bacuna Curaçao, 39e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Alcivar (remplace K. Rodriguez) Équateur, 46e 53' Carton jaune - J. Bacuna Curaçao, 53e 56' Carton jaune - L. Comenencia Curaçao, 56e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Estupinan (remplace N. Angulo) Équateur, 70e 75' Carton jaune - J. Gaari Curaçao, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bacuna (remplace K. Gorre) Curaçao, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Fonville (remplace R. van Eijma) Curaçao, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Chong (remplace J. Margaritha) Curaçao, 76e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Franco (remplace A. Preciado) Équateur, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Locadia (remplace G. Kastaneer) Curaçao, 83e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Comenencia (remplace G. Roemeratoe) Curaçao, 84e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Yeboah (remplace J. Caicedo) Équateur, 89e 90+1' Carton jaune - G. Kastaneer Curaçao, 90+1e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Hernán Galíndez
Goalkeeper
21
Alan Franco
Defender
6
Willian Pacho
Defender
3
Piero Hincapié
Defender
5
Jordy Alcivar
Midfielder
9
John Yeboah
Midfielder
15
Pedro Vite
Midfielder
23
Moisés Caicedo
Midfielder
7
Pervis Estupiñán
Midfielder
19
Gonzalo Plata
Forward
13
Enner Valencia
Forward
Substitutes 15
11
Kevin Rodriguez
20
Nilson Angulo
12
Moisés Ramírez
22
Gonzalo Valle
26
Yaimar Medina
4
Joel Ordóñez
25
Jackson Porozo
2
Félix Torres
17
Ángelo Preciado
10
Kendry Páez
18
Denil Castillo
16
Jordy Caicedo
24
Jeremy Arevalo
8
Anthony Valencia
14
Alan Minda
Starters 11
1
Eloy Room
Goalkeeper
20
Joshua Brenet
Defender
3
Jurien Gaari
Defender
18
Armando Obispo
Defender
5
Sherel Constancio Floranus
Defender
24
Deveron Fonville
Defender
21
Tahith Chong
Midfielder
8
Livano Comenencia
Midfielder
10
Leandro Bacuna
Midfielder
7
Juninho Bacuna
Midfielder
9
Jürgen Locadia
Forward
Substitutes 15
25
Tyrick Bodak
26
Trevor Iriving Doornbusch
2
Shurandy Sambo
4
Roshon van Eijma
23
Riechedly Bazoer
15
Ar'Jany Martha
16
Jearl Margaritha
14
Kenji Gorré
13
Tyrese Noslin
11
Jeremy Antonisse
22
Kevin Felida
6
Godfried Roemeratoe
19
Gervane Kastaneer
17
Brandley Kuwas
12
Sontje Hansen
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Ecuador 15 / Curaçao 3 Tirs : Ecuador 27 / Curaçao 10 Possession : Ecuador 74% / Curaçao 26% Corners : Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 0 Fautes : Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 9 Cartons jaunes : Ecuador 1 / Curaçao 4 Passes : Ecuador 551 / Curaçao 201 Precision des passes : Ecuador 91% / Curaçao 72% xG : Ecuador 2.93 / Curaçao 0.48
Key players
Eloy Room (Curaçao) : note 9.9, 15 arret(s) Hernán Galíndez (Ecuador) : note 7.9, 3 arret(s) Moisés Caicedo (Ecuador) : note 7.9 Pedro Vite (Ecuador) : note 7.7 Gonzalo Plata (Ecuador) : note 7.3 Joshua Brenet (Curaçao) : note 7.3 Sherel Constancio Floranus (Curaçao) : note 7.3 Alan Franco (Ecuador) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
21/06
Group E
Ecuador
Finished
0-0
Arrowhead Stadium Curaçao
View match details for Curaçao - Ivory Coast
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
E. Room
Goalkeeper
20
J. Brenet
Defender
3
J. Gaari
Defender
18
A. Obispo
Defender
5
S. Floranus
Defender
24
Deveron Fonville
Defender
21
T. Chong
Forward
10
L. Bacuna
Midfielder
8
L. Comenencia
Midfielder
9
J. Locadia
Forward
7
J. Bacuna
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
R. Bazoer
17
B. Kuwas
19
G. Kastaneer
14
K. Gorré
4
R. van Eijma
6
G. Roemeratoe
26
T. Doornbusch
2
S. Sambo
11
J. Antonisse
22
K. Felida
12
S. Hansen
15
A. Martha
16
J. Margaritha
25
T. Bodak
13
T. Noslin
Ivory Coast
System 4-4-2 Coach E. Faé Starters 11
1
Y. Fofana
Goalkeeper
17
G. Doué
Defender
7
O. Kossounou
Defender
2
O. Diomande
Defender
13
C. Operi
Defender
15
A. Diallo
Forward
18
I. Sangaré
Midfielder
8
F. Kessié
Midfielder
11
Y. Diomande
Forward
19
N. Pépé
Forward
9
A. Bonny
Forward
Substitutes 15
26
C. Inao OulaÃ¯
24
B. Touré
14
O. Diakité
16
M. Koné
10
S. Adingra
12
E. Wahi
20
E. Agbadou
25
P. Guiagon
22
E. Guessand
21
E. Ndicka
3
G. Konan
23
A. Lafont
4
J. Seri
6
S. Fofana
5
W. Singo
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
25/06
Group E
Curaçao
Upcoming
21:00
Lincoln Financial Field Ivory Coast
View match details for Ecuador - Germany
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
H. Galíndez
Goalkeeper
21
A. Franco
Midfielder
4
J. Ordoñez
Defender
6
W. Pacho
Defender
3
P. Hincapié
Defender
9
J. Yeboah
Midfielder
23
M. Caicedo
Midfielder
15
P. Vite
Midfielder
20
N. Angulo
Forward
19
G. Plata
Forward
13
E. Valencia
Forward
Substitutes 15
2
F. Torres
7
P. Estupiñán
16
J. Caicedo
12
M. Ramírez
17
A. Preciado
5
J. Alcívar
22
G. Valle
25
J. Porozo
18
D. Castillo
26
Y. Medina
14
A. Minda
24
Jeremy Arévalo
8
A. Valencia
11
K. Rodríguez
10
K. Páez
Starters 11
1
M. Neuer
Goalkeeper
6
J. Kimmich
Midfielder
4
J. Tah
Defender
2
A. Rüdiger
Defender
22
D. Raum
Defender
23
F. Nmecha
Midfielder
5
A. Pavlović
Midfielder
19
L. Sané
Forward
10
J. Musiala
Midfielder
17
F. Wirtz
Midfielder
7
K. Havertz
Forward
Substitutes 13
25
A. Ouédraogo
24
M. Thiaw
9
J. Leweling
11
N. Woltemade
14
M. Beier
16
A. Stiller
3
W. Anton
26
D. Undav
21
A. Nübel
20
N. Amiri
8
L. Goretzka
13
P. Groß
12
O. Baumann
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
25/06
Group E
Ecuador
Upcoming
21:00
MetLife Stadium Germany
Group E
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Germany 2 2 0 0 9 2 7 6 Ivory Coast 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 Ecuador 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 Curaçao 2 0 1 1 1 7 -6 1
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