Jürgen Klopp: “Messi and Ronaldo remain the best in the world.”

Impressed by the longevity and influence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Jürgen Klopp paid tribute to the two legends of world football. The former Liverpool coach believes that the captains of Argentina and Portugal continue to perform at an exceptional level during the 2026 World Cup.

The former Liverpool FC manager, Jürgen Klopp, once again paid tribute to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he considers the two greatest players of their generation. The German particularly noted the exceptional longevity of both stars, who continue to shine on the international stage at the 2026 World Cup.

In an interview with Tribal Football, Klopp praised Messi’s unique talent as well as his incredible efficiency in front of goal, while highlighting Ronaldo’s determination and intensity at 41 years old. “ As a mere spectator, it is impossible not to be fascinated by these players. They have dominated world football for ten or fifteen years and continue to perform at an exceptional level ,” Klopp stated.

The former Reds manager also wanted to emphasize the Portuguese captain’s reaction after facing criticism following his first match in the tournament. “After that match, Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily criticized. But his response on the field, at 41 years old, with a performance full of energy and intensity, particularly impressed me”, he added.

Klopp then reflected on his relationship with Messi. “Messi was kind enough to count me among his admirers. Even at 59, I realized how special such a gesture could be”, he shared. Statistically, Messi now has a total of 18 goals in World Cup matches throughout his career, while Ronaldo has 10. The two legends contributed to Argentina and Portugal’s qualification for the knockout stage of the tournament.





