World Cup 2026: Free bet Tunisia – Netherlands, make your prediction

At six hours before the kickoff of Tunisia – Netherlands, Bénin Web TV highlights its free bet for the 2026 World Cup. Readers can give their predictions, choose the winner or a draw, and attempt to guess the exact score before the automatic closure at kickoff.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

The match is scheduled for 26/06/2026 00:00 at Arrowhead Stadium. The principle remains simple: no money deposit, no financial gain, just a ranking of predictions among readers.

Tunisia
Upcoming Arrowhead Stadium
Netherlands
26/06/2026 00:00 Group F

Your Prediction

Chargement du pronostic

Points will be awarded after the final score is validated: 50 points for the exact score, 20 points for the correct result, with a goal difference bonus when applicable.

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20:22 Football : World Cup 2026: Free bet Tunisia – Netherlands, make your prediction
20:46 Togo: the reform that keeps Faure Gnassingbé in power rejected by the ECOWAS Court