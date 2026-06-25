“Can he still make a difference?”, Craig Burley questions Neymar’s impact

Despite the excitement generated by Neymar’s return during Brazil’s victory over Scotland (3-0), Craig Burley remains skeptical. The former Chelsea FC player questions the Brazilian star’s ability to regain the level needed to make an impact in the knockout matches of the 2026 World Cup.

The former Chelsea FC midfielder, Craig Burley, has questioned Neymar’s ability to make a real impact on the Brazil national team after his return to competition during the Seleção’s victory against Scotland (3-0) on June 24. Throughout his career, Neymar has been hindered by numerous injuries. Despite being one of the most talented players of his generation, many believe that these recurring physical issues have prevented him from fully expressing his potential.

Against Scotland, the Brazilian forward came on as a substitute in the 76th minute for Matheus Cunha, marking his first appearance with the Seleção since October 2023. At 34 years old, the all-time top scorer for Brazil, with 79 goals in 129 appearances, received an ovation from the Miami Stadium crowd upon entering the field. While his return was celebrated by many fans, some observers remain cautious about his current level. Speaking on ESPN, Craig Burley expressed his reservations.

“When Neymar came on, the excitement was evident in the stadium and in Brazil. He is an iconic figure in Brazilian football,” he explained. However, the former Scottish player felt that his presence on the team might raise questions. “If you’re João Pedro or another player left out, you might think it’s primarily a sentimental choice,” he continued. Burley also expressed skepticism about Neymar’s ability to regain his best form in knockout matches.

“I understand that he lacks match rhythm after his long absence, but he seemed slow and out of sync. If Brazil has to rely on him in the knockout stages against tougher opponents, can he really make a difference? He even seemed to struggle against Scotland,” he added. With seven points earned in the group stage, Brazil finished top of Group C and qualified for the knockout stage, edging out Morocco on goal difference.