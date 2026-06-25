World Cup 2026: free bet Curaçao – Côte d’Ivoire, make your prediction

Six hours before the kickoff of Curaçao – Côte d’Ivoire, Bénin Web TV highlights its free bet for the 2026 World Cup. Readers can make their predictions, choose the winner or a draw, and attempt to guess the exact score before the automatic closure at kickoff.

The match is scheduled for 25/06/2026 21:00 at the Lincoln Financial Field. The principle remains simple: no cash deposit, no financial gain, just a ranking of predictions among readers.

Curaçao First half 1' 0-0 Lincoln Financial Field Ivory Coast Ivory Coast

Your Prediction

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Points will be awarded after the final score is validated: 50 points for the exact score, 20 points for the correct result, with a goals difference bonus when applicable.