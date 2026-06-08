World Cup 2026, Brazil: Ancelotti claims to already have his starting eleven against Morocco.

After Brazil’s victory against Egypt in a friendly match, Carlo Ancelotti showed his calmness just days before the Seleção’s debut. The Italian coach claims to already have a very clear idea of his starting team to face Morocco.

Carlo Ancelotti is moving forward with certainty. The Brazil coach revealed that he has already outlined the main points of his starting eleven for the Seleção’s first match against Morocco in the World Cup. Brazil prepared perfectly for the occasion by dominating Egypt during a friendly played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Goals from Endrick and Bruno Guimarães allowed the Auriverde to win and approach the competition with confidence.

At the end of the match, Ancelotti expressed satisfaction with his players’ performance, while highlighting certain points to correct before the tournament begins. “Yes, I already have my team to face Morocco. I have a very clear plan,” said the former Real Madrid coach, as quoted by 101 Great Goals.

The Italian coach particularly appreciated the intensity displayed by his team during a large part of the match. “For 60 minutes, we delivered a very good performance. We applied intense pressing and showed a lot of solidity, both defensively and offensively.”

However, Ancelotti regretted a lapse in concentration that could have cost his team dearly. “We lost our concentration for a few minutes in the first half, and we paid for it. In a World Cup, there is no second chance to correct that kind of mistake.”

Despite this, the Brazilian coach remains confident. “I am not worried. It’s better to be aware of these details now rather than at the start of the competition,” he concluded. With just days to go before their opening match against Morocco, Brazil seems to be moving forward with a well-defined plan under Carlo Ancelotti’s leadership.



