Women’s AFCON 2026 (Q): Senegal vs Ivory Coast, Benin vs Nigeria, the schedule for this Friday

Discover the matches scheduled for this Friday across Africa, counting for the first leg of the second qualifying round of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The first leg of the second qualifying round of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations concludes this Friday with five matches on the schedule. In Lomé, Benin hosts Nigeria at the Kégué Stadium. A decisive match for the Amazons who must grab victory to put themselves in a comfortable position before the return leg next week. Same objective for Ivory Coast, who travel to the den of Senegal’s Lionesses of Teranga. Also notable is the showdown between Burkina Faso and Togo.

Schedule for October 24

14:00 : Benin vs Nigeria

15:00 : Kenya vs Gambia

16:00 : Burkina Faso vs Togo

16:00 : Cape Verde vs Mali

17:00 : Senegal vs Ivory Coast