Women’s AFCON 2026 (Q): Benin’s squad for the clash with Nigeria

The Benin Football Federation published, on Thursday October 9, the list of 24 players selected to face Nigeria in the second round of the 2026 Women’s AFCON qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Morocco.

The list of Amazons chosen for the second round of the 2026 Women’s AFCON qualifiers is now known. A group made up mostly of players competing in the domestic league. This final selection combines the experience of the expatriates with the freshness of local talents. “We wanted a balanced squad, capable of matching Nigeria physically and tactically”, explained the Beninese coach, confident ahead of the two-legged tie.

A group blending youth and experience

On this list are goalkeepers Sourakatou Alassane (15 de Agosto, Equatorial Guinea) and Diane Ogoun (Leones Vegetarianos), as well as Alicia Assogba, who stayed in the country. The defense will be led by Naïlatou Sadikou (SC Fribourg / Germany) and Martine Hessanon (USYM / Morocco), while Lucie Tengue (OGC Nice) and Noélie Abamon (Bergerac Périgord) will bring their control in midfield.

Up front, Aude Gbedjissi (RC Lens), Yolande Gnammi (AS FAR / Morocco) and Léa Fachinan (Clermont Foot) will lead the Amazons’ attacking arsenal, determined to spring a surprise against the Super Falcons, eleven-time African champions. The second training camp starts on October 10, with the local players, before the expatriates who are expected to arrive in the coming days. The first leg will be played on October 24 in Lomé (Togo), while the return is scheduled for October 28 in Nigeria.

Benin’s squad against Nigeria:

Goalkeepers

Sourakatou ALASSANE (15 de Agosto / Equatorial Guinea)

(15 de Agosto / Equatorial Guinea) Diane OGOUN (Leones Vegetarianos / Equatorial Guinea)

(Leones Vegetarianos / Equatorial Guinea) Alicia ASSOGBA (Benin)

🛡️ Defenders

Laura ABIKOU (UMSA)

(UMSA) Naïlatou SADIKOU (SC Fribourg / Germany)

(SC Fribourg / Germany) Estelle VIDINHOUEDE (UMSA)

(UMSA) Déo-Gratias EBI (UMSA)

(UMSA) Jocelyne TECHRI (AS Gamia)

(AS Gamia) Kadidja OROU KARO (Élite AC)

(Élite AC) Rachidath MOUMOUNI (Benin)

(Benin) Martine HESSANON (USYM / Morocco)

⚙️ Midfielders

Eunice SAGBOHAN (CEFoS)

(CEFoS) Ruth HOUNHOUE (AS JFA)

(AS JFA) Yasminath DJIBRIL (Aïnonvi)

(Aïnonvi) Noélie ABAMON (Bergerac Périgord / France)

(Bergerac Périgord / France) Lucie TENGUE (OGC Nice / France)

🎯 Forwards