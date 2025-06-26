Women’s AFCON 2025: with a Beninese referee, the list of selected referees

- Publicité-

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the list of officials selected for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco from July 5 to 26.

A total of 46 officials, including 18 central referees, 18 assistants, and 10 VAR operators from 30 African countries, have been selected to officiate the different matches of the 2025 Women’s AFCON, which kicks off in July in Morocco.

Among the selected personalities is Yemisi Eunice Akintoye, the only representative from Nigeria on this list. An experienced central referee, Akintoye has already officiated in the CAF Women’s Champions League, WAFU B, and at the U20 West B Zone Championship.

Moroccan Bouchra Karboubi, who was present at the 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as well as Rwandan Salima Mukansanga, a VAR operator at the final of the 2022 Women’s AFCON, are also selected.

Senegal will also be part of the event, with Tabara Mbodji, who distinguished herself during the last CAF Women’s Champions League and the U17 AFCON. Note also the presence of Beninese Yekini Nafissatou Shitou, who will officiate as an assistant referee.

The final phase of the Women’s AFCON will bring together 12 teams, including Nigeria’s Super Falcons, placed in group B alongside Tunisia, Botswana, and Algeria. Senegal, for its third participation after 2012 and 2022, will compete in group A, alongside Morocco, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

- Publicité-

Group B will include Nigeria (holder of 11 titles), Tunisia, Algeria, and Botswana. Group C will see South Africa (current champion), Ghana, Mali, and Tanzania compete.