“We’re one win away from a historic dream,” Gernot Rohr ahead of Nigeria – Benin

A little more than 24 hours from the decisive clash with Nigeria, Benin has never seemed so close to a first-ever qualification for the World Cup. Between measured confidence and humility, coach Gernot Rohr firmly believes in the feat.

The countdown is on. One day before a match that could mark a major turning point in Beninese football history, Gernot Rohr displays remarkable serenity. Based in Uyo, the Guépards are fine-tuning their preparations before facing Nigeria, in what could become the greatest night in Beninese football.

“We’re one match, one victory away from this dream. It’s achievable,” the Franco-German coach said in a long interview given to Goal, aware of the growing expectations back home. For more than two years, Benin has been operating away from its bases, forced to play all its matches outside its territory. A forced exile that has forged a united, supportive and determined side.

Benin enters this match top of Group C, ahead of heavyweights like Nigeria, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Yet Rohr keeps his feet on the ground: “We remain humble. We want to get a good result, but we always play to win.” Facing a raucous Nigerian crowd, the Guépards will rely on defensive discipline and ball control. “We will need to be calm, solid, and take advantage of counterattacks,” the coach says.

A former coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr will meet his former players again, with no sense of revenge. ” This match is, above all, a page of history to be written”, he concluded. On Tuesday, in Uyo, Benin will play for a dream: the 2026 World Cup.