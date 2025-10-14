“We are not here to give away free points,” Rwanda warns South Africa

Already eliminated, Rwanda intends to play spoiler against South Africa on Tuesday, to finish the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on a positive note.

Already eliminated from the race for the 2026 World Cup with 11 points in nine matches, Rwanda nevertheless has no intention of giving away its last game. The captain of the Amavubi, Djihad Bizimana, warned South Africa ahead of Tuesday’s clash at Mbombela Stadium.

« We’re not here to hand out free points. We represent our country and want to finish this campaign on a positive note », said the midfielder at a press conference. Rwanda, the only team to have beaten the Bafana Bafana in these qualifiers (2-0 in Huye, thanks to Mugisha and Nshuti), hopes to repeat the feat away from home.

Second in Group C with 15 points, the South Africans can secure their ticket to the World Cup with a win, provided Benin does not beat Nigeria. The kick-off for the match between South Africa and Rwanda will be on Tuesday, October 14 at 5:00 PM at Mbombela Stadium.