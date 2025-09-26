WAFU Zone B U17 Cup 2025: Benin thrashed by Nigeria and knocked out of the tournament

- Publicité-

Benin suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Nigeria this Wednesday in the group stage of the 2025 UFOA B U17 Cup. This loss seals the elimination of the cadet Cheetahs, who leave the competition after the first round.

Benin won’t last long at the 2025 UFOA B U17 Cup taking place in Côte d’Ivoire. The Cheetahs are out of the tournament after two outings in the group stage. Beaten by Burkina Faso on the opening day, the Beninese were heavily defeated by Nigeria on Wednesday

After a match dominated by the Golden Eagles, the young Cheetahs collapsed to a 4-1 scoreline. A result that hastens their exit from the competition. Quite the opposite for Nigeria, who will fight for first place in the group with Burkina Faso.