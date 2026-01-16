Benin

Violence against women: more than 8,000 complaints filed since 2021, according to the INF

Since 2021, the National Institute of Women (INF) has recorded 8,006 complaints related to gender-based violence, of which 998 led to court decisions, according to Le Matinal in a report by the institute released recently.

These figures, compiled over several years, reflect the magnitude of physical, psychological, economic, and sexual violence suffered by women across the country. They also show that nearly one in eight complaints leads to a judicial decision, a crucial step in recognizing and redressing the harms suffered.

The INF, which provides reception, guidance and support for victims, relies on a network of institutional and associative partners to facilitate access to justice and to care services. In addition to handling complaints, the institute participates in awareness-raising and prevention activities aimed at reducing the incidence of these forms of violence in communities.

According to INF officials, processing the cases requires close coordination with the judicial authorities, security services, and human rights organizations, in order to ensure rigorous monitoring of reported cases. This synergy is deemed essential to strengthen the protection of victims and their effective access to justice.

The published data also confirm an increase in the institute’s referrals over the years, a sign of growing awareness among the population and greater trust in the mechanisms for responding to violence.

The INF nevertheless calls for sustained efforts to speed up the pace of judicial decisions, so that victims can obtain redress in shorter timeframes.

