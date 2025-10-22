The Residence of the European Union in Benin came alive on 16 October 2025 with colors and shapes at the opening of a joint exhibition by two Beninese artists: Verckys, painter, and Génia Ohini, sculptor. This event is part of the European Union’s ongoing commitment to cultural dialogue, the promotion of the creative industries and the prominence of young Beninese talents.

Before an audience made up of diplomats, friends of culture and art lovers, the Ambassador of the European Union to Benin, Mr Stéphane Mund, praised the creativity and vitality of the Beninese art scene. “Beninese artists, because of their undeniable talent, deserve support to promote their art, and the European Union intends to contribute,” he said. He recalled that these exhibitions, which have become a tradition since 2018, make the Residence of the European Union a true meeting place and forum for cultural dialogue. This year’s edition is the thirteenth since the initiative was launched.

Verckys and Génia Ohini: the European Union honors two Beninese talents PH: EU

The opening allowed visitors to discover the unique universes of the two guest artists. Born in Abomey, Verckys draws on Benin’s history and traditions to create works where modernity and symbolism blend. His recurring circles, inspired by Fâ geomancy, express his spiritual quest and his desire to explore the links between the visible and the invisible. “Verckys does not paint to charm, but to invite reflection,” the ambassador commented.

Self-taught, Dossèvi Kokou, also known as Génia Ohini, an internationally experienced sculptor, combines art and technology in eco-responsible creations. Using recycled materials, he explores profound themes such as life, death and resilience. His innovative approach and sensitivity make him one of the most inventive Beninese artists of his generation.

The exhibition “Verckys & Génia Ohini” is open to the public every Wednesday from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, from 22 October 2025 to 5 January 2026, at the Residence of the European Union in Cotonou. A great opportunity for both Beninese and international audiences to appreciate the talent of these two creators who proudly showcase contemporary Beninese art.

