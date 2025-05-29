GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Unity Cup 2025: Nigeria defeats Ghana to set up final clash with Jamaica

Football
Par Romaric Déguénon
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Des joueurs du Nigéria célèbrent leur but
Des joueurs du Nigéria célèbrent leur but
Nigeria has booked its spot in the final of the Unity Cup 2025 after a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Ghana on Wednesday night. The Super Eagles will now face Jamaica in the tournament’s championship match.

The semifinal encounter saw Nigeria edge past their West African rivals in a competitive showdown. Dominant in the first half, the Super Eagles held on in the second to secure the win.

The match began with Nigeria setting the pace early. A misfortunate own goal by Cyriel Dessers, followed by a well-placed strike from Razak Simpson, gave Nigeria a two-goal cushion before halftime.

Ghana, shaken but determined, mounted a comeback in the second half. Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled one back, reviving hopes for the Black Stars. Despite several attempts to equalize, the Ghanaian side was unable to break through a disciplined Nigerian defense.

With the win, Nigeria advances to the final against Jamaica, scheduled for Friday. Ghana, meanwhile, will face Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff, also on Friday, hoping to end their tournament on a high note.

