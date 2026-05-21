Manchester United: Casemiro is headed to Inter Miami

Arriving at Manchester United in 2022, Casemiro is set to leave the Red Devils at the end of the season. The Brazilian midfielder, rumored to be close to Inter Miami CF, could play his last Premier League match this weekend against Brighton & Hove Albion. Despite the support from Manchester fans who wanted to see him extend his stay, the former Real Madrid player now seems to be heading towards MLS.

Casemiro’s future now seems sealed. The Manchester United midfielder is expected to depart at the end of the season, as his contract in England comes to an end. At 34 years old, the Brazilian international is set to play his final match in the colors of the Red Devils this weekend against Brighton & Hove Albion, on the last day of the Premier League. According to information from Fabrizio Romano, the player is heading towards a new adventure across the Atlantic. The defensive midfielder is reportedly on the verge of joining Inter Miami CF, where a contract is being prepared for his arrival as early as the next summer transfer window.

The Major League Soccer club has been working on this matter for several months to attract the former Real Madrid player, with whom he experienced the greatest successes of his European career. This development comes despite the evident attachment of Manchester United supporters, who still hoped to see their midfielder extend his stay for one more season. Red Devils fans had recently expressed their desire to keep him, praising his experience and leadership within the dressing room. But unless there is a turnaround, Casemiro now seems destined for a new chapter in MLS, far from England and the Premier League.





