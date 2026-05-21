Brazil: Neymar injured again

Back in Brazil’s plans for the 2026 World Cup after the confidence shown by Carlo Ancelotti, Neymar has already been sidelined by a new physical alert. Struck in the calf with Santos, the Brazilian forward is expected to be out for a few days, with his presence in the Seleção not currently in question. However, this new injury reignites doubts about the physical condition of the former PSG star, who has often been hindered in recent seasons.

Hardly back in the plans of the Brazilian national team, Neymar is already facing renewed concerns. The Santos forward, selected this week by Carlo Ancelotti to participate in the 2026 World Cup, is suffering from a new physical issue that will temporarily keep him off the field. The Paulista club announced on Thursday that their number 10 is dealing with calf edema. This injury is deemed minor by the medical staff, but it highlights the physical fragility of the former Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona player, who has frequently been hampered in recent seasons.

“The expected recovery should allow him to join the national team next week,” reassured Rodrigo Zogaib, coordinator of the Santos medical center. According to initial estimates, the Brazilian international could be sidelined for a period of five to ten days. This absence currently has no impact on his participation in the next gathering of the Seleção. However, Neymar did not participate in the Copa Sudamericana match against San Lorenzo, which ended in a draw (2-2).

At 34 years old, the attacking midfielder is eager to compete in what is likely to be the last World Cup of his career. The arrival of Carlo Ancelotti at the helm of Brazil has revived his hopes. The Italian coach reportedly set several physical and disciplinary requirements for his star player, conditions that Neymar agreed to in order to regain a central role in the squad. Now it remains to be seen whether his body will finally allow him to keep up. Because despite his immense talent, injuries continue to shadow the final stages of one of modern Brazilian football’s greatest stars.



