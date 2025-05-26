United Kingdom: car plows into crowd during Liverpool Reds parade

- Publicité-

A car driven by an individual struck several pedestrians on Water Street in Liverpool, England.

The incident occurred on Monday, May 26, 2025, shortly after 6 p.m., amid celebrations for Liverpool Football Club’s English Premier League title.

A serious incident disrupted the festivities in Liverpool on Monday, May 26, 2025. As thousands of supporters celebrated the Reds’ Premier League triumph, a car drove into a crowd gathered on Water Street, in the heart of the city. Merseyside Police, alerted shortly after 6 p.m., responded swiftly to the scene.

According to authorities cited by 20 Minutes, the vehicle struck several pedestrians before coming to a stop. The driver, who remained at the scene, was arrested and taken into custody. At this time, no official details have been released regarding the number of victims or the severity of their injuries.

Emergency services were dispatched immediately to treat those injured. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. Police said they will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

Liverpool, a city known for its passionate football culture, saw its celebratory parade turn into a scene of chaos. The shock is immense for the many fans who had gathered to share a moment of unity and joy.