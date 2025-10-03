French photojournalist Antoni Lallican killed in a drone attack in Ukraine

French photojournalist Antoni Lallican, 37, was killed this Friday, October 3, in Ukraine during a drone strike. Winner of several international distinctions, he had been covering the conflict that has been ravaging the country for more than two years.

The news came as a shock to the journalism world. Antoni Lallican, a committed photographer, lost his life at the heart of the Ukrainian conflict. According to the European and International Federations of Journalists, the attack occurred around 07:20 GMT. A Ukrainian journalist, Heorgiy Ivanchenko, was injured in the same offensive.

Rewarded notably with the Grand Prix Paris Match Étudiant 2022 and the Victor-Hugo Prize for committed photography in 2024, Antoni Lallican was known for his sensitive eye on war zones. One of his reports, ironically titled « Suddenly the sky darkened », left a mark for its prescient power. These images, taken in Ukraine, have become the posthumous testament to his commitment.

A long list of victims among journalists

With the death of Antoni Lallican, journalism once again pays a heavy toll to the Russo-Ukrainian conflict. Many reporters, photographers and fixers have already lost their lives since the start of the war, underscoring the extreme danger of this profession in combat zones. For his colleagues, his name is added to a list that is already far too long.

Through his lens, the French photographer chose to document the horror in order to wake consciences. Today, his shots remain, like a vibrant and painful legacy, a testament to a war “from another time” that continues to cut down lives, including those of the people who strive to tell it.