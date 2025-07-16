UEMOA, ECOWAS: Diomaye Faye advocates for an overhaul of regional institutions

- Publicité-

During his official visit to Benin, the Senegalese president Bassirou Diomaye Faye took advantage of his joint statement with President Patrice Talon to address key topics related to the future of regional integration in West Africa.

During his speech at the Marina, he notably called for an in-depth overhaul of community institutions, explicitly citing UEMOA and ECOWAS.

“UEMOA is going through a somewhat difficult situation that we need to address quickly,” he warned, emphasizing the urgency of structural reforms. The Senegalese head of state affirmed that he agreed with his Beninese counterpart to “take steps to reinvigorate the organization and give it a fresh start”.

This plea comes in a context where the West African Economic and Monetary Union faces growing criticism of its ability to meet the economic and social expectations of member states, particularly in terms of convergence, monetary autonomy, and equal treatment.

ECOWAS in Transition

Regarding the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Bassirou Diomaye Faye was both cautious and ambitious. He welcomed the recent discussions held at the summit of heads of state, while emphasizing the need to rethink the institutional model.

“The organization must, as with UEMOA also, obviously reform in order to be able to take on the challenges of our time,” he declared, referring to geopolitical changes, security challenges, and the growing aspirations of populations for more sovereignty and effectiveness.

A Message of Unity and Brotherhood

Before concluding his remarks, the Senegalese president took the opportunity to address a brotherly message to the people of Benin, as the country’s independence day approaches on August 1st.

“I reiterate my thanks to President Talon and to the brotherly Beninese people, and I wish you all, and all the Beninese, a happy Independence Day in advance,” he declared, to applause.

This speech, marked by diplomacy and political awareness, signifies the imprint that President Diomaye Faye wants to leave on the West African landscape: that of a leader concerned with reshaping regional institutions to make them fairer, more autonomous, and more in tune with the realities of people.