U.S. visas: The United States explains its new immigration policy toward Benin

The issue of U.S. visas has now become one of the most sensitive issues in Benin–United States relations.

During a press briefing held on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at the U.S. Embassy in Cotonou, Ambassador Brian Shukan acknowledged the concerns raised by the recent restrictions imposed on Beninese nationals.

The diplomat acknowledged that these measures are causing serious concerns, both in Benin and in other affected countries. He reminded, however, that every state has the right and responsibility to protect its borders, calling this principle the cornerstone of national sovereignty.

At the end of his mission in Benin, Brian Shukan explained that these restrictions fit into a broader approach to U.S. immigration policy. According to him, the Trump administration has made combating illegal immigration a central priority of its policy actions.

Benin is among about twenty African countries subject to partial restrictions on issuing U.S. visas. In this framework, Beninese applicants are now required to pay a financial deposit of up to 15,000 U.S. dollars, just over 8 million CFA francs, before obtaining a visa to enter the United States.

To justify this decision, the ambassador cited statistics provided by the U.S. authorities. According to these figures, more than 12% of Beninese visitors would exceed the legal duration of their tourist visa, while the rate would exceed 36% among students. These indicators, in his view, weighed in the adoption of the new U.S. policy toward Benin.

Brian Shukan nevertheless stressed that these measures are not set in stone. He said a reassessment mechanism is in place, with regular discussions aimed at adjusting the lists of countries concerned and the restrictions applied.

Finally, the ambassador noted that discussions are ongoing with Beninese authorities to strengthen bilateral cooperation on migratory issues. Washington, he assured, is seeking to develop stronger partnerships, particularly in the fight against illegal migration, in order to reach durable and coordinated solutions.