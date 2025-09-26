BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml U-20 World Cup 2025: Morocco's squad for the final tournament
Morocco

U-20 World Cup 2025: Morocco’s squad for the final tournament

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.reading
Des joueurs U20 du Maroc
Des joueurs U20 du Maroc@Africatopsports
- Advertisement -

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has unveiled Morocco’s squad for the 2026 U-20 World Cup. The tournament will take place in Chile from September 27 to October 19.

In just a few days the football world will be buzzing with the U-20 World Cup. The tournament is scheduled in Chile from September 27 to October 19. Four African teams will be taking part. Among them, Morocco has already revealed its squad for the competition.

- Publicité-

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi called up a 21-man squad. The list is made up mostly of players who play abroad. Drawn into a fairly tough group, Morocco kicks off on Sunday, September 28 against the European champions, Spain.

Morocco squad for the U-20 World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Benchaouch Yanis (AS Monaco), Gomis Ibrahim (Olympique de Marseille), Mesbahi Abdelhakim (AS FAR)

- Publicité-

Defenders: Kebdani Mohammed (AS FAR), Baouf Ismaël (SC Cambuur), Koutoune Hamza (OGC  Nice), Maamar Ali (RSC Anderlecht), Majni Mohamed Taha (Union Touarga), Smail Bakhty (SK Sturm Graz), Zahouani Fouad (Union Touarga)

Midfielders: Byar Naim (FC Bologne), El Hadaad Saad (FC Venise), Essadak Houssam (Union Touarga), Khalifi Yassine (Sporting Charleroi), Tajaouart Anas (RSC Anderlecht)

Forwards: Boumassaoudi Ilias (Den Bosch), El Bahraoui Younes (KACM Marrakech), Hamony Mohamed (Girone), Gessime Yassine (USL Dunkerque), Maamma Othmane (Watford), Zabiri Mohamed Yassir (FC Famalicao)

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Europe

The Ballon d’Or Isn’t Made of Gold: The Manufacturing Secrets of the Highly Coveted Trophy

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

World

MMA : McGregor ready to return for a historic fight… at the White House

Morocco

PSG: Achraf Hakimi breaks his silence on rape allegations

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS