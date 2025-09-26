U-20 World Cup 2025: Morocco’s squad for the final tournament

- Advertisement -

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has unveiled Morocco’s squad for the 2026 U-20 World Cup. The tournament will take place in Chile from September 27 to October 19.

In just a few days the football world will be buzzing with the U-20 World Cup. The tournament is scheduled in Chile from September 27 to October 19. Four African teams will be taking part. Among them, Morocco has already revealed its squad for the competition.

- Publicité-

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi called up a 21-man squad. The list is made up mostly of players who play abroad. Drawn into a fairly tough group, Morocco kicks off on Sunday, September 28 against the European champions, Spain.

Morocco squad for the U-20 World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Benchaouch Yanis (AS Monaco), Gomis Ibrahim (Olympique de Marseille), Mesbahi Abdelhakim (AS FAR)

- Publicité-

Defenders: Kebdani Mohammed (AS FAR), Baouf Ismaël (SC Cambuur), Koutoune Hamza (OGC Nice), Maamar Ali (RSC Anderlecht), Majni Mohamed Taha (Union Touarga), Smail Bakhty (SK Sturm Graz), Zahouani Fouad (Union Touarga)

Midfielders: Byar Naim (FC Bologne), El Hadaad Saad (FC Venise), Essadak Houssam (Union Touarga), Khalifi Yassine (Sporting Charleroi), Tajaouart Anas (RSC Anderlecht)

Forwards: Boumassaoudi Ilias (Den Bosch), El Bahraoui Younes (KACM Marrakech), Hamony Mohamed (Girone), Gessime Yassine (USL Dunkerque), Maamma Othmane (Watford), Zabiri Mohamed Yassir (FC Famalicao)

اللائحة المستدعاة لمنتخبنا الوطني لأقل من 20 سنة لكأس العالم لأقل من 20 سنة — تشيلي 2025



🚨 Squad list is ready for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/kvgTqpo9K9 — Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) September 19, 2025