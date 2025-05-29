GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Togo's 2025 municipal elections: political parties raise the prospect of a postponement

Togo’s 2025 municipal elections: political parties raise the prospect of a postponement

Politics
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.
With less than two months to go before Togo’s municipal elections, scheduled for July 10, 2025, discussions around a possible postponement have taken center stage among political stakeholders. During the 21st session of the Permanent Consultation Framework (CPC), held on Monday, May 26, in Lomé, several political parties expressed a desire to adjust the current electoral calendar.

The session, chaired by Me Tchassona Traoré Mouhamed and attended by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Colonel Awaté Hodabalo, focused on a key point of contention: the deadline for submitting candidacies, currently set for Thursday, May 29. Because this date coincides with a Christian holiday, some party representatives requested an extension, citing the need for more time to complete administrative procedures.

Adding to the calls for a delay is a government decree issued on May 21, which modifies the number of municipal councilors and deputy mayors. Enacted mid-election process, the decree has raised concerns. Some parties argue it should only take effect after the July elections, while others are open to its implementation—provided the vote is postponed to allow for better organization.

Beyond these requests, participants welcomed the recent reduction in the candidate deposit fees, which was achieved through earlier dialogue with the government. However, they also called for increased public subsidies to help effectively support campaign efforts.

In response, Minister Awaté Hodabalo emphasized that the CPC has no decision-making authority but serves as an open forum for dialogue. He pledged to faithfully relay the political parties’ recommendations to President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, who chairs the electoral council.

While awaiting a potential response from the highest level of state, several political actors are urging the CPC to adopt a more structured approach, including a regular meeting schedule, in order to strengthen dialogue and ensure a more inclusive and well-managed electoral process.

