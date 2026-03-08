The Democrats: the party leadership maintains dialogue with Boni Yayi

The resignation of Thomas Boni Yayi from the presidency of the party Les Démocrates continues to cause a stir within the political formation. Convened in an emergency meeting on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, the party’s top leaders decided to open discussions with the former head of state in order to better understand his decision and consider the way forward.

The information was made public by Guy Mitokpè, the party’s national secretary for communications. In a video posted on his Facebook page, he explained that the crisis meeting was convened because of the ‘shocking’ nature of this news for the party.



Following this meeting, the party leaders decided to send a delegation composed of leading figures to Boni Yayi. The aim is to talk with him and obtain further explanations for his decision to leave the party’s leadership.



According to Guy Mitokpè, the reason given to justify this resignation is related to health concerns. “The main and the only reason is the health issue,” he stated in his remarks.



This development comes in a delicate context for the opposition party. After being brought to its head at the ordinary congress in October 2023 in Parakou, Boni Yayi leaves a political formation weakened by several electoral setbacks. In the most recent combined legislative and municipal elections, the party won neither a seat in the National Assembly nor representation in the municipal councils.



In addition, the party will not participate in the April 2026 presidential election, due to the lack of the necessary endorsements to present a candidate.



In the immediate term, the leadership of Les Démocrates assures that the priority is not the designation of a new party president. The leaders prefer to favor internal consultation and maintain dialogue with Boni Yayi, a central figure of the party since its creation.

While awaiting the conclusions of the announced discussions, the departure of the former president opens a new phase of uncertainty for Benin’s opposition, already facing numerous political and organizational challenges.