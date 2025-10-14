Steve Mounié : « If we’ve already beaten Nigeria, we can do it again »

A few hours before the decisive match against Nigeria, Steve Mounié shows calm confidence. Aware of the feat already achieved in the first leg, the Cheetahs’ captain firmly believes in his team’s chances of repeating the performance and giving Benin a historic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

On the eve of the decisive clash between Benin and Nigeria in Uyo, the Cheetahs’ captain, Steve Mounié, sent a clear message to the Super Eagles. The Beninese striker reminded everyone that his team is the only one to have handed Nigeria a defeat in these 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the Alanyaspor forward showed confidence: “I hadn’t even paid attention to the statistics, but they show that we have a chance. If we’re the only ones to have beaten them, then we can do it again,” he said.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

Author of the decisive goal in the historic 2-1 first-leg victory, Mounié hopes to play the hero again in Uyo “Maybe I didn’t score against Rwanda so I could do it better tomorrow against Nigeria. That’s what I hope,” he smiled. Leading Group C, Benin need only one point to secure their first-ever World Cup qualification.