Senegal: the IMF praises the authorities’ “courage” after the disclosure of a hidden debt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) praised the conduct of Senegalese authorities following the disclosure of a previously undisclosed debt.

In a statement published on Wednesday, October 16, 2025, the institution acknowledged the “courage” of the Senegalese government in exposing this hidden portion of its indebtedness, saying that this transparency strengthens the credibility of macroeconomic management.

According to the IMF, this approach helps better align official data with the country’s economic reality, enabling a more reliable assessment of debt sustainability.

Read also : Cotonou artisanal fishing port: legal green light to unlock Dutch funding

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

The institution says it will continue to support Senegal, both through technical assistance and with budgetary and financial advice.

This revelation comes amid international pressure on issues of good governance and macroeconomic management in West Africa, where public debt has become the focus of growing attention from donors.