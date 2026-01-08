Senegal – Mali: the defending champion faces the Malian dream

The Africa Cup of Nations 2025 enters its decisive phase with a highly anticipated quarterfinal between Senegal and Mali, this Friday, January 9, 2026, at the Grand Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier. A 100% West African clash that pits the defending champion against a Malian side still chasing its first continental title.

Senegal – Mali is a well-known fixture in African football. This is the 41st meeting across all competitions between the two nations, with a clear statistical edge for the Lions of Teranga. In the AFCON finals, such reunions are rare: their only previous meeting dates back to 2004, ending in a 1-1 draw.

In this AFCON 2025 quarterfinal, the stakes are clear: a place in the semifinals and the pursuit of a continental dream, whether it’s to defend the title for Senegal or to write history for Mali.

Defending champions since their 2021 title, Senegal have shown impressive solidity in Morocco. The Lions swept the group stage with two convincing wins, before dispatching Sudan in the Round of 16 (3-1).

Unbeaten in fifteen Africa Cup of Nations matches, the Senegalese have found the back of the net in each of their matches in this 2025 edition. Under the guidance of Pape Thiaw, the squad relies on a balanced collective, an experienced defense and an attack capable of making the difference at any moment. Captain Sadio Mané, Ismaïla Sarr and Nicolas Jackson embody this attacking strength, supported by a dense and disciplined midfield.

Mali, solid and ambitious despite the obstacles

For their part, Mali advance cautiously but with determination. The Eagles finished the group stage unbeaten, but with three draws, before qualifying narrowly against Tunisia in the Round of 16 after a tense penalty shoot-out.

Not having won a single match in regulation time, Mali nonetheless demonstrated a remarkable mental and defensive solidity. Coach Thomas Saintfiet highlights the tactical rigor and team spirit of his side, deprived of several suspended attacking players. Mali’s top scorer Lassine Sinayoko remains the main threat, supported by a combative midfield where Yves Bissouma plays a key role.

On the eve of this Senegal – Mali quarterfinal, the talk is measured. Thomas Saintfiet recognizes Senegal’s favorite status, while stating that his team does not approach this match with fear. On the Senegal side, Pape Thiaw stresses respect for the opponent and the need to stay focused, reminding that this type of encounter is often decided by small details.

The keys to the Senegal – Mali match

History : clear edge for Senegal, but few AFCON final appearances.

: clear edge for Senegal, but few AFCON final appearances. Current form : Senegal in full confidence, Mali still unbeaten but without a win in open play.

: Senegal in full confidence, Mali still unbeaten but without a win in open play. Players to watch : Sadio Mané and Nicolas Jackson for Senegal; Lassine Sinayoko and Yves Bissouma for Mali.

: Sadio Mané and Nicolas Jackson for Senegal; Lassine Sinayoko and Yves Bissouma for Mali. Objective: confirm champion status or pursue a dream never achieved.

This Senegal – Mali quarterfinal is therefore set to be indecisive and intense. The favorites on paper, Senegal will have to beware of a disciplined and liberated Mali, ready to create the surprise to stay in the race for the final victory of AFCON 2025.