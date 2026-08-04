Senegal: lesbian women now targeted by police repression, according to an association

More than a hundred men have been arrested in Senegal since the adoption, in March, of a law tightening penalties against acts deemed “against nature.” Last week, eight women were also arrested for the same offenses and placed under remand.

This new wave of arrests marks, according to Inès Sanoussi, director in France of the helpline of the organization Stop Homophobia, a new turning point in the repression of homosexual people in Senegal. Since February, this dedicated helpline for the country has received over a thousand requests.

“It’s an additional repression,” said Inès Sanoussi, citing calls received each week by the organization. According to her, requests had slightly decreased before picking up again with the arrest of women, particularly exposed due to their limited mobility and dependence on their surroundings.

Until now, men had primarily been targeted by police operations, while women faced more aggression within their families or close circles. Their detention occurs against a backdrop of a general tightening of prosecutions against suspected homosexuals.

Departures Abroad

The head of Stop Homophobia is concerned about the limited options available to women seeking safety. “How can they flee or change cities?” she questioned, highlighting the constraints related to their mobility and their home life.

Saw Senegalese people are now seeking refuge in other countries, particularly in Cape Verde, according to the organization. These departures are described as a flight in response to the increasing arrests and violence against homosexual individuals.

The helpline continues to receive requests for assistance from people facing threats, violence, or risks of arrest. The organization reports an evolution in the repression, which now affects more women after initially targeting men.

The eight women arrested last week remain in custody, while arrests of men continue since the enactment of the law adopted in March.