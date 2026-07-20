Birame Diop: what you need to know about the new president of the ECOWAS Commission

Career military man, former Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces and ex-Minister of the Armed Forces of Senegal, Air Force General Birame Diop has been appointed to head the ECOWAS Commission. He will officially take office on September 1, 2026, in Abuja, with the mission of leading the organization’s actions in a regional context marked by numerous challenges.

Air Force General Birame Diop is the new president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission. His appointment was approved on Sunday, July 19, 2026, by the heads of state and government gathered in Freetown, Sierra Leone, during the 69th ordinary summit of the organization.

Starting September 1, 2026, the Senegalese will succeed Gambian Dr. Omar Alieu Touray at the head of the Commission, the body responsible for implementing the decisions of ECOWAS and ensuring the daily functioning of the institution.

Birame Diop comes to this position with solid experience in military and strategic fields. Throughout his career, he has held several leading positions in Senegal. He notably served as chief of staff of the air force, then as chief of general staff of the armed forces, before being appointed Minister of the Armed Forces.

Until his appointment, he was serving as the personal chief of staff to President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. This closeness to the Senegalese head of state comes at a time when Dakar is strengthening its role within ECOWAS, following the election of Bassirou Diomaye Faye to the rotating presidency of the organization.

At the head of the Commission, Birame Diop will have to lead several major projects. Among them are strengthening regional integration, combating insecurity, revitalizing cooperation among member states, and managing relations with countries that have left the organization.

His appointment thus opens a new chapter for ECOWAS, which seeks to maintain its unity and respond to the expectations of West African populations in the face of political, economic, and security challenges in the region.