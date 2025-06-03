GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
AccueilNewsSocietySenegal: Heavy losses in a new fire at Touba's Ocass market

Senegal: Heavy losses in a new fire at Touba’s Ocass market

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Incendie dans un entrepôt de conteneurs au Bangladesh
Incendie dans un entrepôt de conteneurs au Bangladesh
- Publicité-

The Ocass market in Touba, Senegal was once again ravaged by a fire on the night of Saturday, May 31 to Sunday, June 1. More than 34 stalls and numerous stands were reduced to ashes, reigniting a collective trauma still fresh among traders and residents, five years after the disaster of 2020.

The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m., when the market was empty but freshly stocked with goods in anticipation of the Tabaski festival. The timing was dramatic: the losses are heavy, both in goods and hopes.

The emergency services, though promptly alerted, struggled to respond effectively. Narrow lanes, the absence of a clear evacuation plan, but especially the unavailability of fire hydrants due to a water shortage, severely compromised the firefighters’ efforts. The fire spread rapidly, taking with it years of efforts and investments.

The same causes, the same consequences?

This new tragic episode reignites criticism over the lack of prevention and maintenance of infrastructure. In November 2020, an even larger fire struck this same market. At that time, authorities had promised a secure reconstruction, with reinforced measures to prevent any recurrence.

Five years later, the observation is bitter: structural weaknesses remain, and the promises seem to have evaporated as quickly as the flames consumed the stalls.

Beyond the material losses, an entire economic ecosystem is wavering. The Ocass market, the nerve center of commerce in Touba, supports thousands of families. Its chronic insecurity poses a direct threat to the social stability and economic resilience of the city.

- Publicité-

Traders, still in shock, are calling for urgent, real, and lasting measures. Because beyond the legitimate outrage, it is lives, dreams that go up in smoke.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

“Those people are lying to you,” Guy Mitokpè accuses the regime and reveals figures

Benin

CEP 2025 in Benin: no buyback measures allowed, warns Salimane Karimou

Benin

CEP 2025 in Benin: Official kickoff this Monday in Lokossa

Benin

Benin: 16-year-old girl stabbed to death in a clothing store

Togo

Aamron Case in Togo: After Almok, King Mensah Speaks Out and Denounces a Shared Anger

Ivory Coast

Côte d’Ivoire: 3 conditions for Tidjane Thiam to run in 2025

Benin

Benin: Tragic death of an apprentice mechanic during a repair operation in Cotonou

Benin

Natitingou: over 152 million CFA francs to refurbish the truck parking lot

Benin

“We strive to approach all elections in peace,” Paul Hounkpè

Benin

Benin: Start of License and Master’s Certificate Collection

VIEW ALL FEEDS