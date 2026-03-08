Senegal: Guy Marius Sagna warns against Pastef leaving the government

In Senegal, the Pastef party’s deputy, Guy Marius Sagna, believes that withdrawing his party from the government would constitute a major political mistake.

La suite après la publicité

In an interview given to a media outlet, he spoke about the tensions that have arisen between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, calling on the two leaders to preserve cohesion at the top of the executive.



This stance comes in a context marked by questions about the relationship between the two central figures of Senegal’s leadership. The Prime Minister has recently hinted that Pastef could leave the government if the political line stemming from the 2024 electoral victory were to be challenged.



For Guy Marius Sagna, such a rupture would have serious consequences. He notes that Pastef holds an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly with 130 out of 165 deputies. In these conditions, he argues, a withdrawal of the party from power would create a major political deadlock and would weaken the country’s institutional balance.



The parliamentarian therefore calls for a framework of dialogue between the president and his prime minister to avoid any rift within the executive. According to him, cohesion between leaders arising from the same political dynamic remains an essential condition for maintaining stability and continuing the reforms promised to the Senegalese.