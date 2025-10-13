Senegal: government welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire

The Senegalese government on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas, calling this development a “significant progress” toward reducing tensions in the Middle East and easing the humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip.

In its statement, Senegal expressed its gratitude to the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their central role in mediation, as well as to all regional and international actors who contributed to the conclusion of the agreement.

The Senegalese government called on all parties to scrupulously honor their commitments, with responsibility and restraint, in order to maintain mutual trust and strengthen the momentum for peace.

Finally, true to its diplomatic tradition of promoting peace, Senegal reaffirmed its commitment to a just and lasting solution, based on international law, enabling the peaceful coexistence of two states, Israel and Palestine, in security, dignity and peace.